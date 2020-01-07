The Debate
YouTuber Tana Mongeau Randomly Donates $7,500 To Some Of Her Followers

Rest of the World News

Youtuber Tana Mongeau randomly donated a share of $7,500 to her fans. Netizens took this opportunity to present their reasons to be the recipient of the cash.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
YouTuber

Youtuber Tana Mongeau recently donated a share of $7,500 randomly to her fans taking everyone by surprise. In a tweet that she posted on Sunday, she wrote that she will be sending a random amount of cash to her followers at around 11pm.

People presented their cases

The tweet immediately captured netizen’s attention who then posted their reasons to be the recipient of the cash. A user wrote that she needed the money to feed her cats while another wrote that needed the cast as he had no health insurance or money to pay to the doctors. It is not clear how much she donated in total to all the people individually but after a few hours, she tweeted saying that she had reached her weekly limit. The 21-year-old youtube personality also replied to some of the tweets.

 

Mongeau is an American internet personality, musician, and model. She has known for her storytime videos and similar comedy videos. A few weeks ago, she won the 'Creator of the Year' title at the Streamy Awards. She also made headlines for her disastrous attempt to rival Vidcon, the biggest YouTuber convention in the world, which she felt had insulted her. 

Published:
