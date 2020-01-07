YouTuber Tana Mongeau Randomly Donates $7,500 To Some Of Her Followers

Youtuber Tana Mongeau recently donated a share of $7,500 randomly to her fans taking everyone by surprise. In a tweet that she posted on Sunday, she wrote that she will be sending a random amount of cash to her followers at around 11pm.

rt this and follow me and i’ll cash app u a random amount of money rn — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 6, 2020

People presented their cases

The tweet immediately captured netizen’s attention who then posted their reasons to be the recipient of the cash. A user wrote that she needed the money to feed her cats while another wrote that needed the cast as he had no health insurance or money to pay to the doctors. It is not clear how much she donated in total to all the people individually but after a few hours, she tweeted saying that she had reached her weekly limit. The 21-year-old youtube personality also replied to some of the tweets.

trying to buy my dream camera for work 🥺 $obviouslyadri — adrianna (@obviouslyadri) January 6, 2020

$taylorrichards2020 i just turned 18, i’ve been living on my own for a while but anything helps when you’re a broke bitch. love you💗 — taylor rose (@Taylor32252740) January 6, 2020

$tiffakneethomass im the only one working and paying bills in my household and still have so many bills left with no money, anything helps if you are still sending people money 🥺 — t (@tragicallytea) January 6, 2020

$sarabenton1 I need formula for my babies ones 1 month and the other is about to be 1 yr pllssss help a broke ma out — sara (@saraebenton) January 6, 2020

Been getting 4 hours a week @ work- bless me T $GreciaRoldan — 𝓰 (@rosevxi) January 6, 2020

Mongeau is an American internet personality, musician, and model. She has known for her storytime videos and similar comedy videos. A few weeks ago, she won the 'Creator of the Year' title at the Streamy Awards. She also made headlines for her disastrous attempt to rival Vidcon, the biggest YouTuber convention in the world, which she felt had insulted her.

