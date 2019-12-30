Who Is Sidharth Shukla's Best Friend Sheena Bajaj? Everything You Need To Know About Her

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has always managed to make it to the headlines ever since the very beginning. From the contestants getting aggressive during the tasks to host Salman Khan entering to clean the house, the audience has witnessed many firsts of the history of Bigg Boss. The show has created a lot of buzz around it and it has not lessened even a bit. But rather it is increasing day-by-day as new controversies take place almost every week on the show which has kept the fans glued in front of the television screens. The viewers want to know more about everything that is happening inside the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support.

The last captainship task episode was filled with lots of fun and excitement. The two contenders for captainship were Shehnaaz and Vishal. During the task, Bigg Boss asked Sidharth Shukla to give away his favourite towel. Sidharth was asked to cut the towel with scissors and dip it in the colour. Sidharth confessed that this is his favourite towel as it is gifted to him by his best friend Sheena Bajaj. Since then all Sidharth fans are curious to know who is Sheena Bajaj and what does she do? Well, all the questions are answered here.

Everything you need to know about Sheena Bajaj:

Sheena Bajaj is a well-known television actor. She is popularly known among the audiences as Dolly Singh. She portrayed the character of Dolly Singh in a prime time popular show Best of Luck Nikki. Sheena started her career at a very young age. She was first appeared in many television commercials and later was seen in many television daily soaps. She was also spotted in a few Bollywood movies.

According to a leading media portal, Sheena has appeared in more than 80 commercial advertisements, 10 different television serials and six movies. Sheena made her television debut with Jassie Jassie Koi Nahi and later did other television serials like Best of Luck Nikki, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ishaan, Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman to name a few. Apart from serials, Sheena appeared in Bollywood movies like Footpath, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, Kalyug, Fashion, to name a few.

