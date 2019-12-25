Bigg Boss 13: Contestants Paras Chhabra And Sidharth Shukla's Timeline In BB House

Bigg Boss13 has become the talk of the town ever since its first episode released on Colors TV on September 29. The show will soon complete three months but the buzz surrounding the show has not lessened by a bit, rather increasing day-by-day as new controversies take place almost every week on the show which has kept the fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the unique equations in the house is shared by contestants Paras Chhabria and Sidharth Shukla, continue reading to know why.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Checkout Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Banter In The Bigg Boss House

Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla's timeline in BB house

Paras and Sidharth's equation, in nutshell, are enemies-turned-friends on Bigg Boss 13. At the initial stage of Bigg Boss 13, Paras was one of the closest friends of Rashami Desai in the house and was in Rashami's team which by default led to him being in Sidharth Shukla's bad books because Sidharth and Rashami are at loggerheads with each other.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Calls Paras Chhabra Rashami Desai’s ‘naukar’

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai & Asim Riaz Are Plotting Against Sidharth Shukla? Read Details

As days proceeded, the tables turned around as things were getting sour between Rashami and Paras which eventually led to both parting their ways and Paras teaming up with Sidharth later on in the show. However, that is not the only main reason for Paras and Sidharth's friendship, one of the other main reasons were both of them teaming up was Sidharth and Asim Riaz's friendship going sour. Asim and Paras have always had a sense of animosity between each other and it was clever enough on Paras' side to join hands with Sidharth as Sidharth's friendship ended with Asim on a bitter note. Both Paras and Sidharth were together in the secret room too for a certain span of time because Paras had to get a figure surgery while Sidharth had to exit the show because of Typhoid. Now, Paras has become one of the strongest allies of Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz And Sidharth Shukla's Friendship Goes Kaput Again?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.