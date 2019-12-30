Bigg Boss 13: While Salman Khan Cleans The House, Others Tag Sidharth Shukla As 'Gunda'

Bigg Boss 13 is witnessing extreme turn of events when Salman Khan himself turned to wash the utensils after watching the unclean conditions of the Bigg Boss house for a long time. The house members were stunned and taken aback to see the megastar do household chores. From cleaning the kitchen to cleaning the clogged washroom and the restroom area, Salman Khan did it all. According to reports, it is the first time ever that Salman Khan had to butt into the unhygienic conditions of the house. The contestants were seen saying sorry, however, they were locked inside the bedroom and could not stop him.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Brother, Vindu Dara Singh Get Into Ugly War Of Words

Weekend Ka War

Salman Khan dictated a game to the contestants in the Weekend Ka War episode. For the game, the house members were divided into two teams. The teams had to decide which contestants fit the certain characters listed from the following that is gossip, fraud, crime and politics. They also had to make interesting and catchy headlines for the specific category. Team A had Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Asim Riaz, Arhaan Khan, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli. On the other hand, team B included Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Shefali Jariwala, Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz Gill. Towards the end of the task, team B declared Asim as Chela in the crime category. This fueled a huge fight amongst the other house members. Sidharth Shukla once again came to the limelight and was tagged a Gunda of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rohit Shetty's Effort Leaves Sidharth Shukla Teary-eyed

Furthermore, the house members made a special performance for Salman Khan as it is his birthday week. They performed on snippets of many of his iconic songs. Salman was later seen thanking the members.

.@BeingSalmanKhan ke janamdin aur unke #BiggBoss mein 10 saal complete karne par gharwalon ne kiye unke liye kuch special dance performances!

Dekhiye yeh special episode aaj raat 9 baje.



Anytime on @justvoot. @Vivo_India #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/adnh6O8C8m — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s Father Refuses To Speak To Media About 'acid Attack' Comment

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh’s Cooking Skills Receive Praise From Close Friend Bipasha Basu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.