Bigg Boss 13: Housemates Dance To Salman Khan's Popular Dance Numbers To Wish Him

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television reality shows in India. Salman Khan has been hosting the show for about 10 years now. Audiences have seen him angry, happy, funny, and sad on the show. In the recent episode, Salman was seen all emotional as the contestants performed a special for the superstar. Read to know more.

BB housemates depict Salman Khan's Bollywood journey

Salman Khan appears in The Weekend episodes of Bigg Boss. However, since it was his birthday on December 27, he was not seen in Saturday’s episode. The episode was hosted by Rohit Shetty. The actor appeared on Sunday's episode where housemates surprised him with a special performance. They depicted his Bollywood journey, as they danced on his popular songs.

First Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh went shirtless and danced on his famous song O O Jaane Jaana. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla showed their romantic side as they performed on the Chasni song. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma shook their legs on Character Dheela. Shefali Jariwala did a solo belly dance on MashaAllah. In house couple, Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan moved on Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya. Arti Singh, Madurima Tuli, and Shefali Bagga danced on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The boys of the house, Asim, Arhaan, Sidharth, Paras and Vishal started dancing on Swag Se Swagat. They were then joined by the girls. All the housemates performed on the song as they concluded and congratulated Salman. The actor was seen happy and he even called it the best act in his 10 years. See a short clip uploaded by Colors.

Before the housemates' performance, Salman Khan was called in the Sultani Akada. Bigg Boss presented the poster of all the 10 seasons hosted by him and a special video. It was a collection of his 10 years’ journey in the Bigg Boss show as a host. Bigg Boss praised Salman Khan which made him emotional and he was also seen wiping tears. He then thanked Bigg Boss and the team.

