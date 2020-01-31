Vikram Singh Chauhan's 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Extension Gets Fans Excited

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is an Indian fantasy drama television series, which chronicles the story of Aman Junaid Khan and Roshni Ahmad, who are poles apart but their lives are connected in the most extraordinary way; through fate and magic. Starring Aditi Sharma and Vikram Singh Chauhan in the leading roles, the show has managed to be at the top of TRP charts since its inception on television. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain, the much-loved show is directed by Atif Khan. Recently, the makers of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka shared an exciting piece of news with fans. Here are the details.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka gets an extension of 100 episodes

As reported by a leading news portal, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has got an extension of nearly 100 episodes. The 4 Lions Films' show was slated to end in February after completing the good run of 100 episodes. It was also said that YJHJK will be replaced by Mahesh Bhatt's new serial, Jannat that will feature Rahil Azam and Shruti Seth.

Apparently, the makers had decided to end the show after 100 episodes. But since the show was performing well at the TRP charts, the channel had to drop the idea of ending the show.

Fans love Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

Since the news was made official by the makers, fans of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka have expressed their excitement for the show's new plot and story-line. Here is how fans reacted:

Last night i sawa the 1st episode of serial #YehJaaduHaiJinnKa and it is fabulous. What a wonderful drama is this!#Aditisharma #vikramsinghchauhan @StarPlus @hotstartweets — Ahmed abbas (@Ahmedab03576300) January 29, 2020

