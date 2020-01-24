Bigg Boss 13's Voice Revealed; Vijay Vikram Singh Talks About His Journey Of 10 Years

Every season, the makers of Bigg Boss bring out several contestants to the show which bring out popularity. Along with the contestants, the theme and the design of the Bigg Boss house also change according to the season. But seems like there is one aspect which has not changed for a decade. Yes, and that is the voice of the narrator.

Apart from the host, Salman Khan, Vijay Vikram Singh is the man who has been associated with the show for 10 long years. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Vijay Vikram Singh revealed that he has no intentions of quitting the show. He also revealed about the makers being biased about the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla.

Vikas’ life took a drastic turn ever since he joined the show. He has been working for the show since Bigg Boss season 4 and never thought of calling it quits. Vijay also emphasised on saying that all these years he never had a thought of quitting the show. Even if he does it will only be when the makers will ask him to quit. Until then he will always be a part of Bigg Boss family. During the show, Vijay Vikram Singh also revealed that he used to watch Bigg Boss season 2 and 3 as a viewer. And also added saying whenever he meets Salman Khan, they never talk about Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is considered to be one of the most controversial seasons to date. And with the all the latest controversies making it to the headline, Vijay was also asked saying that many people think that the makers and the channel seem to be biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Vijay replied to the question saying that when people get emotionally attached to the show, they generally end up saying things like this.

Image courtesy: Vijay Vikram Singh Facebook

