'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For January 17: Will Aman Be Able To Save Roshni?

Star Plus' popular show Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is leaving no stone unturned to intrigue the audiences with its interesting twists and turns. The show, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead, is a unique love story based on love and magic. Find out here regarding what happened in the January 17 episode of Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for January 17, 2020

The episode starts with Roshni seeing Parveen and thinking about what is he up to now and she starts thinking if there is something she is planning to destroy her wedding to Aman. Aman gives one final warning to Chotu to not interrupt them again. These two storylines are running in parallel.

Parveen and Soha cross paths. But this shocks Roshni to the core. Roshni then wonders how is Soha here when she had buried her. Several questions regarding Soha's appearance clouds Roshni’s mind. But Parveen has some other plans. She strikes Soha and she loses consciousness.

This move by Parveen leads Roshni to wonder if Parveen is a Jinn too. Roshni then goes on to bond a bit with Dadi. But on the other side, Roshni also tries to get information from Ayana regarding Parveen, but Ayana shuts her down and tells her to enjoy her wedding.

In a shocking turn of events, Roshni gets poisoned and she wants to hide it from Aman as she does not want him to die because of her. But Roshni’s plan miserably fails. As the poison spreads through Roshni’s body, Aman gets more worried and is in utter shock. On the other hand, Parveen is enjoying this chaos.

But Aman tries to save the day and the poison from Roshni slowly dissipates on its own. This leaves Parveen shocked. But slowly, Aman and his family discover the reason for Roshni’s poisoning near the pool. A poisonous apple is a reason for the incident and that leaves everybody shocked.

Image Courtesy: Star Plus Instagram

