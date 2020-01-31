Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Cast Vikram Singh And Aditi Sharma Define Cuteness In These BTS Pics

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka cast featuring Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Khan) is a romantic drama that has been winning hearts of the audience since day one. The daily soap has managed to keep fans hooked to the show with the duo's adorable chemistry on screen. Not to miss their off-screen posts that also receive so much love.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma, both are very active on social media and also do not fail to drop comments on each other's posts. Check out their BTS banter that defines cuteness.

'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' cast Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma's BTS posts

Recently, Vikram Singh Chauhan shared a video of himself trying to imitate SRK's signature pose. In the caption, he said it was a fan moment for him. Aditi Sharma replied to his caption saying 'Made by one and only Ayana the great'.

The next picture shows the two shelling out some major Monday motivation vibes by sharing a picture of themselves from the sets. Both Aman and Roshni are seen twinning in same colours looking adorable together. Aditi Sharma dropped a comment on the post saying 'Ahh adorable #RoshAn'.

Vikram Singh shared a picture with all the women in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, as a tribute to the women on the show. He bowed down in front of the ladies (Khan family) and posed happily. Check out.

Only recently, Aditi Sharma shared a picture with Vikram from the sets in which the duo is seen all decked up in bridal wear. In the caption, she wrote that 'it's all about Nikkah'. Vikram hilariously replied, 'such a forced dulha'.

Earlier in January, the duo escaped to Switzerland for shooting some scenes. Donning similar winter wear and shrugs, they left no stone unturned in sharing uber-cute pictures. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: Vikram Singh Chauhan Instagram)

