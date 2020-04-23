Fans Spot Cooler Next To Bhishma Pitamah In Mahabharat? Compare It To Game Of Thrones' Cup

The re-runs of the popular mythological shows from the 90s have given netizens more content to talk about. Although, the latest find by them is surely going to stick around for a while. In one of the episode of the epic mythology show Mahabharat, directed by BR Chopra, netizens have spotted a desert cooler in the background much like they did a Starbucks coffee cup in one of Game of Thrones' episode from the final season.

In one of the scenes of an episode of the show, Bhishma Pitamah, played by Mukesh Khanna, can be seen delivering his dialogues while in the character's elements. However, eagle-eyed viewers have also noticed an air cooler on the sets, right next to Bhishma Pitamah. This discovery has left netizens in splits as they shared a still with the highlighted faux pas through their social media accounts.

Something similar had happened to the popular American fantasy epic show Game Of Thrones where a takeaway coffee cup was spotted by a fan in one of the episodes. The scene had been a hot topic and much talked about for days after the pictures surfaced online.

This has certainly got the internet laughing as they never thought the re-run of Mahabharat during the lockdown, for the new generation, would result in such minute observations. Netizens have also come up with memes about the same.

Have a look:

Lo Bhishma pitamah - apun hich bhagwan hai 🆒#mahabharat#cooler pic.twitter.com/yKLvLa5Upm — Harsh ⚡ (@whenHVtweets) April 22, 2020

Spot the cooler yourself here at 32:42:

TV throwback to the 90s

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting decided to televise the shows so as to encourage people to stay at home and spend time with their family while under lockdown. Other 90s shows such as Shaktimaan, Byomkesh Bakshi, Dekh Bhai Dekh and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai have also made a comeback so that the newer generation can enjoy the shows. These efforts have been taken by the government to prevent people from steeping out of the house and risking the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection.

