Amul Celebrates Mahabharat Rerun With Tropical Doodle Amid Nationwide COVID-19 Lockdown

Celebrating the re-run of Indian epic show Mahabharata, the country’s leading dairy brand Amul on March 30 took to Twitter to share its famous topical doodle.

Updated On:
Amul celebrates Mahabharat rerun with topical doodle as COVID-19 battle continues

Celebrating the re-run of Indian epic show Mahabharat, the country’s leading dairy brand Amul on March 30 took to Twitter to share its famous topical doodle. In the advert, Amul played on the name of show twisting it to ‘Mahabutter’ while describing it as ‘epic taste’. Mahabharat has been re-running on Doordarshan since March 28 as the country struggles with the coronavirus lockdown.

The doodle features the 'butter girl' sitting comfortably and watching the show on television. The doodle also shows her holding bread and butter and sitting on a stool chair barefoot. Amul, through this advert, also advises people to stay home during the lockdown, asking them to enjoy their favourite shows at home.

Ramayan and Mahabharat Re-Run

Prasar Bharti first decided to re-air the popular mythological TV show, Ramayan on DD National which was originally aired in 1987-1988. Later, it also announced that BR Chopra's Mahabharat will also make a comeback on the small screen during the lockdown. The show will also be broadcasted on DD National twice every day from March 28, 2020. One episode will air at 12 pm while the other will air at 7 pm.

Netizens love it

The deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19, that originated from China in December 2019, has spread across 200 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 7,72,226 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection which has led to the death of 37,022 people globally.

First Published:
COMMENT
