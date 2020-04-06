Nitish Bharadwaj Talks About Craze For 'Mahabharat' During 80s, Recalls Old Days

Considered as one of the most prominent figures of the television industry in the 90s, Nitish Bharadwaj shot to fame with his astounding performance as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra’s mythological war drama, Mahabharat. Recently, the actor spoke about the era of Mahabharat and its positive impact on people. Here are the details.

Also Read | 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Rerun Inspires Netizens To Make Memes On Netflix & Amazon

In an interview with a leading daily, Nitish Bharadwaj spoke about the craze for Mahabharat on television in the 80s and revealed that if there was a power cut in Bihar or Uttar Pradesh in those days between 9-10 am, people used to set the transformer on fire. Adding to the same, Nitish Bharadwaj revealed that the electricity board ensured there was no power cut at the time of Mahabharat or else, they would have to bear the rage of the public.

Also Read | Mukesh Khanna Lashes Out At Sonakshi Sinha,says 'Mahabharat Re-run Is For People Like Her'

Speaking about the craze for the show in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, the actor revealed that their living room used to get crowded and people used to sit even in the doorway and in the passage to watch colour TV. Adding to the same, the actor remarked that Ramayan and Mahabharat united people. Furthermore, Nitish Bharadwaj also confessed he is revered even today for the character he played on screen with many touching his feet when they meet him.

Also Read | Nitish Bharadwaj Aka Krishna Of 'Mahabharat' All Set To Rock Social Media

Nitish Bharadwaj's social media debut

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has spread his online presence, as the actor recently opened accounts across on social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Nitish Bharadwaj had earlier taken to his Facebook account to address his fans, regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat and revealed that he was overwhelmed with the response received. As seen in the video shared by Nitish, the actor revealed that he received more than 1 crore views on his post on the platform and called his Facebook followers ‘online family’. Adding to the same, Nitish remarked that it has encouraged him to start his own YouTube channel, Instagram account, and Twitter handle.

Also Read | 'Ramayan' & 'Mahabharat' Rerun Inspires Netizens To Make Memes On Netflix & Amazon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.