Fatima Sana Shaikh's Instagram Post On 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Has Everyone Thinking

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an emerging Bollywood actor who has grabbed everyone's attention with the 2016 film Dangal. The 28-year-old actor shared a rather interesting dream on her social media recently regarding one of India's top shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's dream about Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor has been a household name, entertaining people for a long time now. She has given the Indian television audiences famous TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahaani, Kausatii Zindagii Kay, Kahin Kisi Roz among others. Her evergreen TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently got a reboot and people cannot get over the engaging narrative and impeccable storyline. Ekta Kapoor who has been on multiple occasions been called the Queen of Indian Television has successfully kept the audiences mesmerized with the undying love story of Anurag and Prerna.

The show has millions of fans but who knew Bollywood’s own Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is also an avid viewer of the show and a huge fan. She recently shared a post where she talked about having a horrific dream regarding the show. Fatima’s post clearly talks about how she witnessed Anurag killing Prerna in the show. This post has grabbed a lot of attention of audiences and speculations are already being drawn to whether this might actually be true.

This might be a real turning point in the show or might be just an ordinary dream. But to know what will actually happen, fans have to wait for the show to air. On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is working on Anurag Basu's upcoming film Ludo.

