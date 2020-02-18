Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Thoughts On Her First-ever Heroine-centric Movie, 'Durgavati'

Bhumi Pednekar is currently busy shooting for her next Bollywood release, Durgavati. The film is a heroine-centric movie and is the first of its kind for Bhumi. Recently in an interview with a daily portal, the actor opened up about her experience of starring in a woman-centric film.

In the interview, Bhumi Pednekar reportedly said that for the first time in her filmy career, she will be carrying the “entire film on her shoulders” with reference to Durgavati. However, when asked if she feels pressurized with the burden of carrying the weight of the film entirely on her own, Bhumi reportedly said that she does not feel pressurized at all. She also added that every new film adds pressure because one always tries to perform better than the previous one.

Bhumi Pednekar also reportedly went on to add that the narrative of the movie is very new to her as well as in general context. She said that she has “amazing people” as a part of the cast and crew of Durgavati. The movie, Durgavati is being directed by G. Ashok and being shot in Bhopal. It is based on the director’s own 2018 Telugu release, Bhaagamathie.

Durgavati is a horror film where Bhumi Pednekar features in the role of an IPS officer. In the Telugu movie, Bhumi’s character was played by Anushka Shetty. Apart from Bhumi, Durgavati's cast includes Mahie Gill and Arshad Warsi. The movie is being bankrolled by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.

Bhumi Pednekar’s movies in 2020

Apart from Durgavati, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The movie is awaiting release on February 21, 2020, and also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Apart from these, Bhumi will also be seen in Mr Lele and Takht.

