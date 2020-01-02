Friends: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Sitcom After It Stops Streaming On Netflix

31st December was the last day of the year 2019 to stream Friends on Netflix in the US. The show's fans will have to switch to different streaming services or other ways to watch their favourite sit-com. This has been applied to the US while people outside the country can still watch Friends on Netflix. Read more to know why exactly did Netflix remove Friends from their streaming platform.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.



We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019



Why did Netflix remove Friends?

It is common to see Netflix remove and add different shows and films each month, still, Friends is one of the higher-profile shows to be removed from their platform. Netflix knew that this would be a blow to the show’s fans so it announced the departure way back in July. Like other shows, the American sitcom will be available on a different streaming service, HBO Max, in 2020. Not only Friends but other popular shows likeThe Big Bang Theory, Game of Thrones, and even Sesame Street will be available on the same streaming platform.

How to watch Friends after January 1?

HBO Max is going to launch in May 2020 which leaves four months for the fans to get creative with how they watch the show in the meantime. Since the show is a staple of certain TV channels, so the lucky ones with a cable provider will likely be able to catch some episodes. DirecTV and Sling allowing their viewers to stream episodes after reruns on television shows. While if one is totally dedicated to the internet streaming ways then Amazon Prime and iTunes also allow them to rent or buy the episodes of the famous rom-com series.

