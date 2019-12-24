Best Monica Geller Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is Just Adorable

American television sitcom Friends has garnered praises of being one of the most loved shows globally. The show has completed 25 years since its first episode aired and its popularity continues to grow even today. Thanks to online streaming platforms like Netflix, Friends has managed to stay relevant and famous. But one character which most definitely won many hearts was that of Monica Geller, played by the iconic Courteney Cox. Check out some of the best episodes of Friends featuring Monica Geller here:

THE ONE WITH ALL THE THANKSGIVINGS (SEASON 5, EPISODE 8)

Monica Geller in Friends is known as the one who likes hosting get-togethers and dinners. In the Thanksgiving episode of season five, Monica was certainly in the spotlight as she saw her as a fat teenager in flashback scenes. Monica is seen trying to seduce her love interest Chandler with silly objects from the kitchen, amongst them is also a knife. The sharp knife ends up hurting Chandler but all is good afterwards when Chandler finally admits his love for Monica. The highlight of the episode is when Monica puts a turkey up her head to cheer up Chandler.

THE ONE WITH RACHEL'S SISTER (SEASON 6, EPISODE 13)

In the sixth season, Monica is seen getting visibly sick but does not wish to admit that she is. Monica believes that being sick is a sign of weakness and she continues to attempt doing things like nothing is wrong with her. She also tries to entice Chandler and eventually becomes successful after multiple attempts.

THE ONE WITH THE FAKE MONICA (SEASON 1, EPISODE 21)

In this episode, Monica is seen getting infuriated as she discovers that a woman had stolen her credit card and had been living her life. She later meets the fake Monica but ends up befriending her instead of turning her to the cops. Monica doesn't stop at just that and goes on to have some fun with her fake version.

