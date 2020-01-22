Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her $21 Million Bel Air Home; See Pics

Images of Jennifer Aniston’s $21 million Bel Air mansion has been all over the Internet throughout January 2020 as the actor decided to document herself getting ready for the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. Ever since the 50-year-old actress set up her Instagram page around three months ago, she has been sharing peeks of her lavish property with her fans. Check out this picture shared by Jennifer’s stylists, sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, following the SAG awards.

Jennifer Aniston gets ready for the SAG awards in the comfort of Bel-Air

Before Jennifer Aniston headed off to the recent award shows, she prepared right in the comfort of her $21 million lavish Bel Air home. And while it may be standard protocol for many celebrities, it's only now that her fans have been getting a peek inside her house, unlike past award show seasons. The fans have been treated to a steady stream of behind-the-scenes pictures with a virtual tour of her impressive abode. Here is another picture posted by Jennifer Aniston through her Instagram handle where she can be seen sporting a stunning black gown from Dior for the award ceremony. Swipe left for a view of her immaculate closet as she gets all dressed up for the event.

More looks of Jennifer Aniston's lavish mansion that have been shared earlier:

