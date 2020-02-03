'FRIENDS', 'The Office' And Other Highly-rated Sitcoms According To IMDB

Sitcoms have evidently been one of the biggest phenomenons of the television industry. Sitcoms are known to be entertaining throughout their runtimes as familiar characters are thrown into comedic circumstances. Below are some of the best sitcoms through the years according to IMDB ratings.

FRIENDS

Though FRIENDS is definitely not one of the highest-rated shows out there, it definitely is one of the most famous ones. The show revolved around the story of six young adults who are going through a shared experience of living their lives and going through comedic and at times, heartfelt situations. The show has an IMDB rating of 8.9.

The Office

Mockumentary style sitcom The Office is known to have surpassed the original UK based show it was adapted from. The show followed the lives of employees of a company called Dunder Mifflin Co. The employees of the show are managed by their unconventional boss, Micahel Scott. The Office has an IMDB rating of 8.8.

Arrested Development

Starring a talented cast of Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett and Alia Shawkat, Arrested Development is one of the most celebrated sitcoms. Arrested Development revolves around the story of Michael Bluth, who takes over the affairs of his family after his father is sent to prison. The show was revived back in 2018 by Netflix after its third season ended in 2013. Arrested Development has an IMDB score of 8.8.

