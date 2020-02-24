From Polishing Shoes To Winning 'Indian Idol 11' Trophy: Fans Call Sunny's Win A 'VICTORY'

Indian Idol 11 is amongst the most loved singing reality television shows in India. In this season, the audience witnessed a slew of commendable performers, who made the competition tougher with every passing episode. The top five contestants in the Indian Idol 11 finale were Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan. The five singers set the stage on fire with their soothing and soulful performances. In the end, Aditya Narayan declared Sunny Hindustani as the Indian Idol 11 winner that sparked a happy and yet emotional aura on the stage.

Sunny Hindustani, hailing from a small town in Bathinda, had a very inspirational story to tell. Sunny, who earned his living by polishing shoes, reportedly did not even attain any formal training in music. His mother sold balloons to keep the family running after his father passed away. In a clip that was played on the Indian Idol 11 finale day, Sunny's mother was also seen borrowing rice grains to fulfil their meals.

Aditya Narayan, in the show, declared that Sunny would now change the whole scenario and also take his mother to see the world. Sunny Hindustani's win has taken social media by storm. Fans in huge numbers are sending in wishes, thus calling Sunny Hindsutani's win 'deserving'. Take a look at what fans have to say.

Netizens hail Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani

From Shoe Polisher to Indian Idol Winner...

what a journey 😍 "Sunny Hindustani " (Insane Performances 😍)

live example of hard working 😇

Success kisses his Feet

😍😍😍😍😍

Love from Nepal 🇳🇵#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/YPInYX4UIG — Gangesh Gunjan (@Im_Gangesh45) February 23, 2020

No wonder he is called reincarnation of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. One of my fav songs & so soulfully sung by #SunnyHindustani ... I wish he wins. #IndianIdol11 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/gJYiGR3QI0 — Anu (@anu_2610) February 22, 2020

You really deserve it man... your voice is lit🔥🔥 best wishes for your upcoming future... ty #IndianIdolGrandFinale for introducing such a fantastic singer#SunnyHindustani #IndianIdolGrandFinale #सनी @sunnyhindustani pic.twitter.com/np7NeAFrdn — Abhishek Parihar (@Iamabhiparihar) February 23, 2020

#SunnyHindustani very well deserved 😊😊 happy to share that our family together voted near about 500 votes to you, good luck for future. pic.twitter.com/7vZfzJFCGA — Vikash kumar singh (@vikashks1990) February 23, 2020

This years Indian Idol has got to be #SunnyHindustani 👌



What an incredibly unbelievable raw untrained natural talent and such an emotional heartbreaking journey of this young man.



God bless him👏👏👏@VishalDadlani @iAmNehaKakkar — Rahul Mehra (@TheRahulMehra) February 23, 2020

The journey there to here..🏆 congratulations the winner of #IndianIdol11 #SunnyHindustani

Proud to be an indian that we hv this kind of talent..💪

Agr Boot polish krne Wala aj ek prerna ban sakhta h then yes I can say proudly I'm Hindustani..#SunnyHindustani congrats 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/jtJHSS0GXt — @Kriya_Shau ♥️@sidharth_shukla fan♥️#SidNaaz♥️ (@KriyaShau) February 23, 2020

#SunnyHindustani

What a story

This is called The Indian Idol dream pic.twitter.com/qAgL5cdGFM — jo dyms 💯%Follow 🔙 (@jodym48266767) February 23, 2020

Thank you #IndianIdol for bringing us the likes of #SunnyHindustani, young man who supported his poor Sansi family by polishing shoes in small town of Bathinda. There must be countless more such talented youngsters whose talent doesn't find any platform. — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) February 23, 2020

(Image courtesy: SONY TV TWITTER)

