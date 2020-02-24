The Debate
From Polishing Shoes To Winning 'Indian Idol 11' Trophy: Fans Call Sunny's Win A 'VICTORY'

Television News

Sunny Hindustani is the Indian Idol 11 winner, receiving a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs along with other presents. Read to know what fans to say about his win-win.

Indian Idol 11

Indian Idol 11 is amongst the most loved singing reality television shows in India. In this season, the audience witnessed a slew of commendable performers, who made the competition tougher with every passing episode. The top five contestants in the Indian Idol 11 finale were Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee and Ridham Kalyan. The five singers set the stage on fire with their soothing and soulful performances. In the end, Aditya Narayan declared Sunny Hindustani as the Indian Idol 11 winner that sparked a happy and yet emotional aura on the stage.

Sunny Hindustani, hailing from a small town in Bathinda, had a very inspirational story to tell. Sunny, who earned his living by polishing shoes, reportedly did not even attain any formal training in music. His mother sold balloons to keep the family running after his father passed away. In a clip that was played on the Indian Idol 11 finale day, Sunny's mother was also seen borrowing rice grains to fulfil their meals.

Indian Idol 11: List of the top 5 finalists who would be competing to win the show

 Aditya Narayan, in the show, declared that Sunny would now change the whole scenario and also take his mother to see the world. Sunny Hindustani's win has taken social media by storm. Fans in huge numbers are sending in wishes, thus calling Sunny Hindsutani's win 'deserving'. Take a look at what fans have to say. 

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Panga' gives break to Indian Idol 11 singer Sunny Hindustani

Netizens hail Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani 

Indian Idol 11 | Himesh Asks For An Autograph From Sunny Hindustani And Salman Ali

Sunny Hindustani Croons His Way Into Audience's Hearts, Lifts 'Indian Idol' Trophy

(Image courtesy: SONY TV TWITTER)

 

 

