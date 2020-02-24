Sunny Hindustani Croons His Way Into Audience's Hearts, Lifts 'Indian Idol' Trophy

Indian Idol is among the most popular singing reality television shows in India. The latest season of the show recently concluded. Sunny Hindustani has won the title in the Grand Finale of the 11th edition. Read to know more.

Sunny Hindustani wins Indian Idol 11

The top five finalists were Sunny Hindustani, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh, Ankona Mukherjee, and Ridham Kalyan. The competition was tough as all the talented contestants showed their best in their final performance. Along with the contestants, judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya also presented a special performance. Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Anup Soni, Tony and Sonu Kakkar marked their presence at the Grand Finale.

In the end, the audience voted for Sunny Hindustani as the winner of Indian Idol Season 11. Sunny also received a cheque of ₹25 lakhs, a brand new Tata Altroz and a one-song contract with T-Series in their next film. Rohit Raut was the first runner-up and Ankona Mukherjee was the second runner-up, both were awarded a cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs each. The third and fourth runners up, Ridham and Adriz, received Rs. 3 lakhs each. All the participants were handed over several gift hampers.

After his win, Sunny Hindustani said that he had not thought of getting through the first round also, leave alone winning the competition. He came a long way and could not believe that the journey has just started. Sunny stated that getting the opportunity to sing on such a big platform to winning the show is like all his dreams fulfilled. He mentioned that he will always be thankful to the judges for mentoring and guiding him and to Sony Entertainment Television for giving him a platform to perform in front of legends of the music industry and an opportunity to meet so many stars. The Indian Idol 11 winner said that he cannot believe that the whole of India heard his voice and voted for him wholeheartedly to make me “Desh ki Awaaz.”

