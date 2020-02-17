Indian Idol 11: List Of The Top 5 Finalists Who Would Be Competing To Win The Show

Indian Idol is a television reality show that is focused on hunting for the best singers in the country. The singing reality show started in the year in 2004 and is currently airing its 11th season. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan and the contestants are judged by a panel of three judges including Neha Kakkar Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani Himesh. The contestants compete with each other and are saved by the viewers who vote for them. The show enjoys a huge fan following and is nearing its finale. Here is a list of the top five contestants.

Read | Indian Idol 11: Terence Lewis Dances To Ridham Kalyan's Tunes; Details Here

Top 5 of Indian Idol 11

Sunny Hindustani from Bhatinda Rohit Raut from Latur Ankona Mukherjee from Kolkota Ridham Kalyan from Amritsar Adriz Ghosh from Kolkata

Read | When Aditya Narayan Turned Veeru For His Basanti Aka Neha Kakkar On Indian Idol 11 Sets

Read | Times When Aditya Narayan Made Neha Kakkar Blush On The Sets On Indian Idol 11

Read | Indian Idol 11 Written Update For February 15 & 16: Who Are The Top 5 Finalists?

Image Source - A still from the show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.