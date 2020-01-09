Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Panga' Gives Break To Indian Idol 11 Singer Sunny Hindustani

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for an upcoming movie titled Panga. She would be portraying the role of a mother who makes an effort to pursue her dream as a sportswoman. One of Kangana Ranaut's previous films, Manikarnika, gave a big break to the television star Ankita Lokhande. Similarly, the filmmakers of the movie Panga are all set to give a big break to Sunny Hindustani, one of the participants of Indian Idol 11.

In the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 11, it was revealed that after one of Sunny Hindustan’s performance went viral online, the singer was approached by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy with an offer to lend his voice for one of the songs in the Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

Sunny Hindustani, when asked about the same, said that he is grateful to the show and Sony for giving him this platform to showcase his talent. He added that he is grateful to the director of Panga, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Shankar and Javed Akhtar who encouraged him during the recording of the song.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut said THIS about marriage while promoting upcoming film 'Panga'

Sunny further mentioned that every singer waits for such opportunities and he got it so early. He said that he feels blessed and cannot express his gratitude towards everyone who has supported him in his journey.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill dance to the title track of 'Panga' in Pune

About the movie Panga

The film Panga is based on an inspirational journey of a mother who was a national level Kabaddi player from India. The movie follows her triumphs and struggles as she makes her comeback in the field. The trailer of the movie grossed about 44 million views within just 24 hours of its release. Not just that, but the trailer also broke the record of Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4. Helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Panga stars Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill in lead roles.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut's 'romantic side' reveals that she has never been out of love

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut says 'Chhapaak' trailer reminded her of Rangoli's incident

Image Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram, Sunny Hindustani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.