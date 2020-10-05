Gabriella Charlton: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The '3' Actor

Gabriella Charlton is a famous face in the Tamil film industry. She is a well-known actor, model, and former child artist who works in both the Tamil film and television industry. She is best known for portraying the role of Rashitha Bhanu in the Tamil independent drama flick named Appa which was released in the year 2016. Recently, she participated in the television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 as a contestant. Here's everything you need to know about the actor's life and career.

Gabriella Charlton’s biography: Everything to know about the actor

According to Filmibeat, it was in the year 2009 when Gabriella Charlton first appeared in the TV dance reality show named Jodi Number One Juniors. She even won the title. Besides this, she also won the title of Jodi Number One Season 6. Since then, she has been part of various South Indian movies like 3, Chennaiyil Oru Naal, and many more. Born on December 18, 1999, she was raised in a well-to-do family from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Gabriella Charlton completed her initial schooling from Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chennai. Currently, the actor is pursuing her graduation from Chennai University. Reportedly, she started her career in the entertainment field at the very early age of only nine years. Going through her Instagram post, one can see that she has been quite passionate about dancing and singing right from her school days.

Gabriella Charlton started her acting career with her debut appearance in the TV reality show Jodi Number One Juniors as a contestant. The dance show premiered on Star Vijay news channel. However, after winning the title of the show, Gabriella Charlton gained great opportunities to be a part of various other TV shows on the same channel.

Besides this, she later worked on TV shows like 7aam Vaguppu C Pirivu and Jodi Number One season 6. In the year 2012, Gabriella Charlton made her acting debut with the Tamil-language film, 3. In the movie, she played the role of Shruti Haasan’s sister Sumi. Since then, the actor has worked in many movies like Appa, Appa 2, and Chennaiyil Oru Naal. Currently, in the year 2020, Gabriella Charlton entered Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house as a contestant along with Balaji Murugadoss and Aari Arjuna.

