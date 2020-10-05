Rajkummar Rao Asks Fans To Choose Between Fan Or AC; Netizen Says 'cooler Is Best Option'

Amid the lockdown, actor Rajkummar Rao has been entertaining fans with his quirky posts, answering fans queries, or sometimes even asking them some fun questions. Recently, Rao played a fun and exciting game where he asked his fans a question. And seeing the reply, it seems like they had a ball on social media.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Shares A Candid Pic; Fans Can't Stop Gushing About His Smile

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram post

The Newton actor took to his social media and as a 'fun question' asked his fans to choose between a fan and AC. His fans soon came up with an array of answers, with some also suggesting a few other options. In the image shared, the actor is seen wearing sunglasses in which one can see a fan and AC both. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Fan or AC? à¤ªà¤° à¤¬à¤šà¤ªà¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤¾ à¤•à¥‚à¤²à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤ à¤‚à¤¡à¥€ à¤ à¤‚à¤¡à¥€ à¤¹à¤µà¤¾ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¥à¤¾, à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤". Check out his post below.

Fans reacting to Rajkummar's post

Seeing his post, fans went on to take full advantage as they got a chance to suggest an option for their favourite actor. Some fans wrote saying that “à¤ªà¥‡à¥œ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¥€à¤šà¥‡ à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤° à¤¹à¤µà¤¾ à¤–à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹?,” “Ohh man feeling nostalgic. How about regularly filling water in the cooler” "Aur cooler ke samne chilla ke wo robot wali awaj sunna", and many more. Check out a few option suggestions by fans for Rajkummar Rao.

ALSO READ: Flora Saini's Birthday: 10 Bollywood Movies She Has Featured In Before 'Stree'

During this interaction, what grabbed the most attention was when the actor responded to his fans' comments. When one of his fans asked, "à¤ªà¥‡à¥œ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¥€à¤šà¥‡ à¤²à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤° à¤¹à¤µà¤¾ à¤–à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¹à¥‹?", the actor gave a fun reply to him. Posting a comment, the actor wrote, "à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¥‹à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥¤". Take a look at the comments below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film, Shimla Mirchi alongside De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh and Baghban fame Hema Malini. His upcoming movie is titled White Tiger along with Priyanka Chopra. The movie is reportedly an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller, The White Tiger. Apart from this project, Rajkummar Rao has several films that might release next year, which includes Second Innings, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do, and Ludo.

(Image Credits: Rajkummar Rao Instagram)

ALSO READ: Rajkummar-Shraddha Starrer 'Stree' To 'conquer' Japan Theatres, Aparshakti Expresses Joy

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's Throwback Picture Will Give You Couple Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.