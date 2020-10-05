'Yogi Bear' Cast: Tom Cavanagh, Anna Faris And Others In Pivotal Roles

Yogi Bear is an American 3D live-action and comedy film helmed by Eric Brevig. Based on the 1960s animated TV series, The Yogi Bear Show, the film stars features Anna Faris, Tom Cavanagh, T.J. Miller in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Yogi Bear who needs to play crusader once again. But this time, it is a question of survival as Jellystone Park, which is his beautiful wild home, is threatened by a power-hungry politician who wants to be a governor. This even means cutting down all the trees and transforming greeneries into agricultural land. Whether the bumbling bear can save his home and the happiness of the city-dwellers forms the crux of the animated film. Take a look at the cast of Yogi Bear.

Yogi Bear cast

Tom Cavanagh

Tom Cavanagh plays the role of Ranger Smith, who is the head ranger of Jellystone Park. Thomas Cavanagh who was born on October 26, 1963. He is a Canadian actor known for a variety of roles on American television. He even gave his voice for Yogi Bear: The Video Game in 2010, as Ranger Smith.

Anna Faris

American actor and producer, Anna Faris essayed the role of Rachel Johnson. She was seen as a nature documentary filmmaker and Ranger Smith's love interest. Besides Yogi Bear, she is known for her role in various movies like Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie films, The Hot Chick, May, Lost in Translation, Brokeback Mountain, and many more.

T.J. Miller

T.J. Miller essayed the role of a Ranger Jones, who is a park ranger and is tricked by Mayor Brown into getting Jellystone shutdown. Besides this, he voiced Tuffnut Thorston in the first two parts of How to Train Your Dragon films. He even played Marvel Comics character Weasel in the 2016-released Deadpool and its 2018 sequel, Deadpool 2.

Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly portrayed the role of Mayor R. Brown, who is the main antagonist of the film. Moreover, he is also the Mayor of Franklin City who wants to shut Jellystone Park down to make money for his city and become governor. Apart from this movie, he starred as Forrest MacNeil in the series named Review and had a supporting role in the Eastbound & Down as Terrence Cutler.

Other actors:

Nate Corddry played the role of the Chief of Staf and Mayor Brown's assistant.

Dan Aykroyd gave the voice for Yogi Bear, who is the picnic basket-stealing talking brown bear and lives in Jellystone Park.

Justin Timberlake gave voice to the character of Boo Boo who is Yogi's friend, and sometimes the voice of reason.

Josh Robert Thompson was the narrator.

