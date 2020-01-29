'Game Of Thrones': Ned Stark's Best Quotes From The Iconic Series

Based on George R R Martin’s fantasy novel, Game of Thrones is created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The makers built an incredible universe of unimaginable twists and complex characters with strong voices. Similarly, Ned Stark’s dialogues are brimming with utmost respect, honour, and glory.

Eddard Ned Stark is the Lord Paramount of the North. Undoubtedly, the head of the House of Stark is a just and fair man. Though he becomes Hand of the King under King Robert Baratheon, he resigns over their differences in dealing with Daenerys Targaryen. Ned Stark has an illegitimate son, besides his five children including Arya, Rickon, Bran, Sansa, and Robb. We have compiled some of Stark’s regal quotes from Games of Thrones.

Here are Eddard Ned Stark's best quotes from Game of Thrones

"The madness of mercy. That she might save her children."

"The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword."

"You think my life is some precious thing to me? That I would trade my honour for a few more years... of what? You grew up with actors. You learned their craft and you learnt it well. But I grew up with soldiers. I learned to die a long time ago."

"The winters are hard but the Starks will endure. We always have."

"There's great honour in serving the Night's Watch. The Starks have manned the Wall for thousands of years, and you are a Stark. You may not have my name, but you have my blood."

"You will marry a high lord and rule his castle, and your sons shall be knights and princes and lords."

"I don't fight in tournaments because when I fight a man for real, I don't want him to know what I can do."

"The next time we see each other, we'll talk about your mother. I promise."

"Is that what you tell yourself at night? You're a servant of justice? That you were avenging my father when you shoved your sword in Aerys Targaryen's back?"

