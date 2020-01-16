'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff 'House Of The Dragon' Will Premiere In 2022, Hints HBO Chief

Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon could hit our TV screens in 2022, said HBO's programming chief Casey Bloys in a press conference. During the media interaction, Casey also talked about the plot of this Game of Thrones spinoff.

House of the Dragon to premiere in 2022?

Game of Thrones gained iconic status within no time. The fictional show based on George RR Martin’s novels has now become an integral part of popular culture. Just like the name suggests, Game of Thrones and its chronicles literally revolve around an iron throne and the blood baths involved in the quest for the throne.

When the final season of the show premiered in 2019, Game of Thrones fans were quick to anticipate spinoff series. Several rumours regarding these spinoffs created major headlines. But one major spinoff titled House of the Dragon finally received the green light. HBO’s programming chief Casey Bloys recently revealed the details of the Games of Thrones spinoff.

The HBO programming chief said that the House of the Dragon is based on Martin’s Fire & Blood. The story of House of the Dragon is currently under production and is in its primitive stage. During the press conference, Casey dropped another major bomb regarding this Game of Thrones spinoff.

He said that House of the Dragon could go on air in 2022. The HBO programming chief did not forget to add that this date is a complete guess and the exact premiere date is hard to tell.

Furthermore, Casey also revealed that the events that will unfold in House of the Dragon will be set 300 years before the events in the Game of Thrones. He concluded his statement by stating that the story of House of the Dragon will primarily revolve around the house of Targaryen.

