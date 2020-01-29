'Game Of Thrones' Quotes From The Prime Members Of House Lannister

Game of Thrones has been a favourite for a long time. Fans have a certain fondness towards the history and politics that surround the characters on Game of thrones. One such aspect of the show was House Lannister that caused a major stir and became one of the major components of the show. The quotes by some of their characters are powerful and deep, here are a few quotes by the Lannister.

Game of Thrones quotes from House Lannister

Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armour, and it can never be used to hurt you.

Upon meeting Jon Snow for the first time, Tyrion being the way he is remarked him abusively. This was not taken well by Jon and Tyrion quoted this sentence to him as a way to boot his confidence.

A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge

Throughout the show, Tyrion was shown to be a man of good knowledge and wisdom. He knew the battle craft and was a good advisor for a long time. This quote just goes on to show the sheer brilliance of the character and how he thinks.

By what right does the wolf judge the lion?

Jamie Lannister saw one of the best character arcs in all of the shows run. The character was hated for who he was and eventually, fans grew sympathetic towards him. This line comes from his initial seasons when he is filled with pride.

When you play the game of thrones you win or you die, there is no middle ground.

Season one was iconic and according to some fans, it was this line that made the entire Game of Thrones series a huge hit. Lena Heady as Cersei was cruel but interesting to watch, and this line perfectly describes the menacing villain that she would soon go on to become. This quote is also significant as it foreshadows one of the major reasons why the Game of Thrones began.

Any man who has to say ‘I am the King’ is no true king.

According to the books, Tywin was a tactical genius and was excellent with his leadership skills. The show began after the events of Robert's Rebellion, hence fans did not know the full potential of Tywin. The Lannister served under the Mad King and knew exactly what it was like to descend into complete madness. This line also works as foreshadowing for many future events which came along.

