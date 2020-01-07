'Gandii Baat 4' Fame Garima Jain Opens Up About The Bold Frontal Nudity Scene

Gandii Baat 4 fame Garima Jain is making waves in the online world with her exceptional and bold performances. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Garima Jain opened about performing bold scenes on the screen. Garima gave an insight into her journey and how her experience was while shooting for the bold scenes in Gandii Baat.

Many actors have opened up about facing problems while doing intimate and bold scenes in movies and shows. It was the same with Garima Jain before signing the contract. Garima mentioned that the script of Gandi Baat 4 required frontal nudity, which she was not comfortable with. She further said that these concerns were raised in front of the makers of the show by her. She revealed that the creators of the show were very co-operative and understood her concerns. They made her feel comfortable and Garima eventually did go ahead with the frontal nudity scene in Gandi Baat 4.

In the same interaction, the actor also said that the scene was shot very aesthetically and much care. The atmosphere on the sets was also very comfortable. She concluded by saying that things happened very smoothly as the set contained only a few members when it was shot. She also went on to reveal that most of the members on the set are female so she was made to feel comfortable.

About the show Gandii Baat 4

People have witnessed shows that have left fans unhappy and disappointed with their second seasons. However, such is not the case with Gandii Baat. The show has witnessed three successful seasons and the fourth season is making noise for all the correct reasons. The show is bankrolled by the popular producer Ekta Kapoor. Garima Jain plays a prominent role in the web show. There were speculations that the internet sensation Meghna Prasad has been approached for a lead role in one of the episodes. However, nothing has been officially confirmed.

