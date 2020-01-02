Megha Prasad Is All Set To Charm Netizens In 'Gandii Baat' Season 4

After three successful hit seasons, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is back with the fourth season of their popular web-series titled Gandii Baat 4. The series Gandii Baat season 4 has started streaming online as it has released its first episode titled, Pyaar Ka Dard Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. And just with one episode gone live the show has received a rave reviews from the audience. Now, for the upcoming episodes, it was speculated that makers have roped in a model and internet sensation from India, to wow fans with her sizzling performance.

As per reports, digital personality Megha Prasad has apparently been approached for a lead role in one of the episodes. The internet sensation is all set to spread the magic of her charm in an interesting avatar in the upcoming episode of the fourth edition. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers or by the model. Megha Prasad is an online sensation and enjoys a massive following on Instagram. She is known for her bold and sizzling looks. From her dressing style to her postures, she is ruling social with her inspiring looks and making many heads turn. Check out some of her pictures here below.

About Gandii Baat 4

On the other hand, Alt Balaji's original series Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth audience. The four-season web-series unfolds the stories of the reality of stigma and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. As of now, four seasons of the show are available and streaming online. The series promises to uncover exciting urban stories from rural India.

