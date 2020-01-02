The Debate
The Debate
Megha Prasad Is All Set To Charm Netizens In 'Gandii Baat' Season 4

Television News

Megha Prasad who is an internet sensation and has a huge fan following is all set to enter Ekta Kapoor's fourth season of Gandii Baat, read here to know more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
megha prasad

After three successful hit seasons, Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji is back with the fourth season of their popular web-series titled Gandii Baat 4. The series Gandii Baat season 4 has started streaming online as it has released its first episode titled, Pyaar Ka Dard Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. And just with one episode gone live the show has received a rave reviews from the audience. Now, for the upcoming episodes, it was speculated that makers have roped in a model and internet sensation from India, to wow fans with her sizzling performance.

Also read | Gandii Baat 4 Cast: Who Is Playing Which Character In The Web Series?

As per reports, digital personality Megha Prasad has apparently been approached for a lead role in one of the episodes. The internet sensation is all set to spread the magic of her charm in an interesting avatar in the upcoming episode of the fourth edition. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers or by the model. Megha Prasad is an online sensation and enjoys a massive following on Instagram. She is known for her bold and sizzling looks. From her dressing style to her postures, she is ruling social with her inspiring looks and making many heads turn. Check out some of her pictures here below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megha Prasad (@the_megha_prasad) on

Also read | Ekta Kapoor Reveals She Had Offered 'Naagin' To Katrina Kaif And Priyanka Chopra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Megha Prasad (@the_megha_prasad) on

About Gandii Baat 4

On the other hand, Alt Balaji's original series Gandii Baat is quite popular among the youth audience. The four-season web-series unfolds the stories of the reality of stigma and taboos associated with sexual preferences and equations. As of now, four seasons of the show are available and streaming online. The series promises to uncover exciting urban stories from rural India.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) on

Also read | Ekta Kapoor & Teejay Sidhu On Kushal Punjabi's Suicide: 'Never Saw This Coming, We Failed'

Also read | Gandii Baat Season 4: All About Its Episodes And Previous Seasons

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
