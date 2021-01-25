Gauahar Khan Celebrates One Month Of Marriage, Shares Unseen Pics From Wedding

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan got married to her beau Zaid Darbar last month. The actor had a lavish wedding and has taken to Instagram to celebrate her one-month wedding anniversary. She has shared one picture each from her reception, Haldi and Mehendi ceremony and has written a romantic caption for her husband as well. Scroll to see the pictures to see what Gauahar Khan said in the caption.

Also read | Vishal Sparks #DadlaniFacts Trend After Gaffe On 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' Song; Apologises

Also read | Varun Dhawan Tells Media 'aaram Se, Natsaha Dar Jayegi'; Has Sweet Message On Mehendi

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's one-month wedding anniversary

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary. She shared some unseen pictures on social media as well. In the caption of the post, she wrote that one-month wedding anniversary celebration means a lot to her as she found her true love and best friend. She also described Zaid Darbar as her backbone in difficult times. She also lovingly wrote, 'Happy one Month Jaanu' in her caption.

The post garnered over 106K likes within two hours of uploading. Several fans and followers are showering their love on the newlywed couple. Her sister-in-law Anam Darbar has also commented on the post by wishing them a happy one month anniversary while one user commented by saying that the couple has redefined couple goals. Many of her fans have commented using the red heart emojis. See their reactions below:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. She shared the pictures on social media from her wedding festivities to give her fans a sneak-peek into the same. For her wedding, the couple had worn an ivory coloured ensemble which was designed by designer Saira Shakira. She had worn a red and gold Manish Malhotra lehenga for her reception. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding photos were loved by netizens.

Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Tandav. She played the character of Maithili Sharan in the series. The plot of the show revolves around the politics involved in the process of choosing the Prime Minister of the country. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also read | Is This Even True?' Ask Celebs On HC's 'no Sexual Assault If No Skin Contact' Order

Also read | Arshad Warsi's Dance To Rajasthani Folk Music In Jaisalmer Impresses Netizens; Watch

Image courtesy- @gauaharkhan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.