Varun Dhawan tells media 'aaram se, Natsaha dar jayegi'; has sweet message on Mehendi

One of the ‘eligible bachelors’ of the film industry, Varun Dhawan became the latest to walk down the aisle as he tied the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday. Though known to maintain their privacy most of the times, the couple came out and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue in Alibaug. The actor’s love for his wife came across as they were snapped by the cameras, right from concern for the media-shy ladylove and the design on his Mehendi.

READ: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Greet Media As Husband And Wife, Sweets Distributed To Paps

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal pose for cameras after wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked stunning in their shimmering traditional outfits in shades of white as they dropped the first pictures from the wedding late on Sunday. As the photos went viral on social media, the couple also came out to greet the paparazzi after the nuptials.

The shutterbugs, in their usual style, kept asking the duo to turn to different sides, kept shouting out their names, and terms like ‘congratulations’, ‘shaadi mubarak ho’ and more. The groom has a sweet gesture for the bride, and told the media persons, ‘aaram se, wo dar jayegi.’

Another heartwarming display of Varun’s love for Natasha was the design of the Mehendi that he got on his hand. Paparazzi spotted the Student of the Year star’s hand which had the holy word ‘Om’, and below it were the initials of their first names, N and V, with a heart symbol between.

READ: Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Have Their Honeymoon In Turkey?

Varun Dhawan termed his marriage as ‘Life long love’, referring to their relationship since their youth, becoming ‘official.’ One could see his father, veteran director David Dhawan, showering love on the couple, in the photo shared on Instagram.

As per reports, the couple will be celebrating their honeymoon in Turkey.

Wishes poured in for the couple from the members of the film industry, right from co-stars like Parineeti Chopra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma to others like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and others.

READ: A Look At Varun Dhawan And GF Natasha Dalal's Love Story Ahead Of Their Wedding

READ: Varun Dhawan Marries Childhood Sweetheart Natasha Dalal, Actor Shares Wedding Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.