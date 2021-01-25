Arshad Warsi's Dance To Rajasthani Folk Music In Jaisalmer Impresses Netizens; Watch

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi, who was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati, recently flew down to Jaisalmer to commence the shoot of his next, titled Bachchan Pandey. Ever since then, the 52-year-old has been sharing several glimpses of his me-time from the picturesque city of Rajasthan. Now, yesterday, Arshad took over social media by sharing a video of himself dancing to live Rajasthani folk music and fans were all-praise about the Pagalpanti actor.

Arshad Warsi expresses his love for Rajasthani folk music

Earlier this month, Arshad Warsi, along with co-stars Akshay Kumar, Prateik Babbar, Kriti Sanon and others, jetted off to Jaisalmer to kick off the shoot of their highly-anticipated action film Bachchan Pandey. Since then, the 'Circuit' of Bollywood has been actively sharing his whereabouts with fans through social media. After sharing a streak of pictures from his royal stay in Jaisalmer, yesterday, i.e. January 24, 2021, Arshad revealed how he spent his free time in the Rajasthani city by shaking a leg to Rajasthani folk music.

In the latest video shared by the Total Dhamaal actor on his Instagram handle, he is seen having a blast as he got into a fun banter with live performers by dancing to the northern state's widely-popular folk music. In the video, Arshad is seen sporting a casual look comprising a dark-blue hoodie with grey track pants and white sneakers. Sharing the post on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "I just love Rajasthani folk music...(sic)".

Check out Arshad Warsi's Instagram post below:

Within no time from sharing, Arshad Warsi's video was quick to catch netizens' attention and went viral on social media. In a day, the video has garnered over 388k views and more than 600 comments as fans showered his dance moves with heaps of praise. While one user slid into the comment section of Arshad's Instagram post and gushed, "Kya baat kya baat", a lot of Rajasthanis commented on his post writing, "Padharo mhaare rajasthan".

Check out some more reactions by netizens below:

Meanwhile, about the Arshad Warsi starrer Bachchan Pandey, the film has renowned director Farhad Samji at its helm while its produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film went on floors earlier this month in 2021 and is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 26, 2022, on the occasion of Republic Day.

