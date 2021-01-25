Last Updated:

Vishal Sparks #DadlaniFacts Trend After Gaffe On 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' Song; Apologises

Vishal Dadlani sparked #DadlaniFacts trend after linking the wrong event to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song. He apologised.

Joel Kurian
Vishal sparks #DadlaniFacts trend after gaffe on 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song, apologises

Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon rendition is considered among the most iconic patriotic songs, and has a historical significance to it as well. The song, however, became a part of Twitter trend named ‘Dadlani Facts’ against Vishal Dadlani linked the song to the wrong event and year. The singer-music composer apologised after netizens posted sarcastic tweets to troll him.

Vishal Dadlani trolled for gaffe on Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo song

Vishal Dadlani’s goof-up took place on the show Indian Idol, where he is one of the judges. After one of the contestants crooned the song, he stated that the song was sung by Lata ji for first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru '73-74 years ago, when the country achieved independence.' The song had actually been performed by the legendary singer to honour the soldiers who had laid their lives for the country during the Indo-China war of 1962.     

Netizens trolled Vishal Dadlani by linking other popular songs with some of the other controversial details of Jawaharlal Nehru’s life, and even took on former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi. They also posted other reactions. 

As a netizen pointed out the mistake, the musician apologised for his ‘gaffe.’

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon was composed by C Ramchandra and written by Kavi Pradeep. It had first been performed by Mangeshkar on Republic Day, (26 January) 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also one of the dignitaries at the event. 

The song is synonymous with days of national importance. As per reports, Kavi Pradeep had been moved by the death of the soldiers in the war and handwritten the song for a fundraiser in the wake of the Indo-China war. He had brought music composer C. Ramchandra and Lata Mangeshkar on board for the song. The team that created the song along with technicians had even pledged their royalties from the song to the War Widows Fund. 

