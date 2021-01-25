Vishal sparks #DadlaniFacts trend after gaffe on 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo' song, apologises

Lata Mangeshkar’s Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon rendition is considered among the most iconic patriotic songs, and has a historical significance to it as well. The song, however, became a part of Twitter trend named ‘Dadlani Facts’ against Vishal Dadlani linked the song to the wrong event and year. The singer-music composer apologised after netizens posted sarcastic tweets to troll him.

Vishal Dadlani trolled for gaffe on Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo song

Vishal Dadlani’s goof-up took place on the show Indian Idol, where he is one of the judges. After one of the contestants crooned the song, he stated that the song was sung by Lata ji for first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru '73-74 years ago, when the country achieved independence.' The song had actually been performed by the legendary singer to honour the soldiers who had laid their lives for the country during the Indo-China war of 1962.

Lata ji sang this song in front of Nehru on 27th Jan 1963 in remembrance of our 1962 China War Martyrs

How idiot @VishalDadlani distorting History

That's why @SonyTV loosing it's credibility by having him as judge #DadlaniFacts 🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/3clnPgmuPf — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) January 25, 2021

Netizens trolled Vishal Dadlani by linking other popular songs with some of the other controversial details of Jawaharlal Nehru’s life, and even took on former PM Rajiv Gandhi, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi. They also posted other reactions.

"Chal chal chal mere Saathi,

o mere Haathi" was sung by Kishore Kumar ji for the 1st time in 1971, when Mayawati ji decided to become President of BSP #DadlaniFacts pic.twitter.com/MHMRkD9yvz — Dang! (@dangwitty) January 24, 2021

Delhi Become capital of India , because Nehru ji Loved Sonam Kapoor's first Movie "Delhi-6"#Dadlanifacts pic.twitter.com/vyd3xQVWLf — ORAerror (@OraBugfixed) January 24, 2021

Teri Mitti Main Mil Jaun was sung by B Praak for the 1st time in 1897 During Battle of Saragarhi.#DadlaniFacts — Harshvardhan Singh Rathore (@HPSRathore04) January 24, 2021

As a netizen pointed out the mistake, the musician apologised for his ‘gaffe.’

Apologies for the gaffe! 🤦🏾‍♂️🙏🏽 https://t.co/RmfI1H7ZKz — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 24, 2021

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon was composed by C Ramchandra and written by Kavi Pradeep. It had first been performed by Mangeshkar on Republic Day, (26 January) 1963 at the National Stadium in New Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also one of the dignitaries at the event.

The song is synonymous with days of national importance. As per reports, Kavi Pradeep had been moved by the death of the soldiers in the war and handwritten the song for a fundraiser in the wake of the Indo-China war. He had brought music composer C. Ramchandra and Lata Mangeshkar on board for the song. The team that created the song along with technicians had even pledged their royalties from the song to the War Widows Fund.

