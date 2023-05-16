Gauahar Khan Shares FIRST Photo After Son's Birth: I Didn't Have The Energy...

Gauahar Khan shared her first post on Instagram late at night after the birth of her son, marking her first Mother’s Day as a new mom. In the selfie she posted, Gauahar can be seen looking tired but content, holding her baby boy in her arms. The caption expressed her gratitude for the special moments and everyone who made the day memorable for her.

The post read, ‘So it’s past 12 am, past 1 day of my first Mother’s Day as a New MoM, and yes, I didn’t have the energy to be glammed up for my first post as a Mother too, but boy, am I grateful!!! Alhamdulillah, for everything and everyone who made it sooooooooooo special for me. Just holding my baby is my best gift from Allah! Allahumma baarik fihi. Every year, I wrote a post for all the mothers who have impacted my life, but the most special thing about the 2023 Mother’s Day for me was my Mom wishing me happy Mother’s Day beta! #circleoflife. #nofilter #love.’

Just a few days earlier, Gauahar and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were spotted by paparazzi as they left the hospital with their newborn son. Gauahar, looking radiant, wore a white T-shirt and green pyjamas while keeping her baby's face hidden from the camera. Zaid was seen taking care of both Gauahar and the baby, displaying their happiness as a new family.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 10. Gauahar took to Instagram on May 12 to share the news with her fans, posting an announcement picture and expressing her gratitude for the love and prayers they had received. The couple's bundle of joy arrived on May 10, bringing immense happiness and meaning to their lives.

Gauahar Khan Work

In addition to her personal joy, Gauahar Khan has been active on the professional front. She recently made her Netflix debut in the series "The Most Eligible Singles" alongside Ranvijay Singh. Remarkably, she shot for the series during her pregnancy, showcasing her dedication and passion for her work.

Fans and well-wishers flooded Gauahar's post with congratulatory messages, expressing their love and support for the new family. As Gauahar embarks on her journey as a mother, her fans eagerly await more updates and adorable glimpses of her baby boy in the days to come.