Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Welcome Baby Boy; New Father Shares Adorable Photo

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were blessed with a baby boy on May 10. The couple shared a post on Instagram, announcing the same. A new picture shared by Zaid features an adorable father-son moment. Along with the picture, Zaid also thanked his wife Gauahar in the caption.

After welcoming their son on May 10, Gauahar and Zaid returned to their home from the hospital on May 13. Zaid Darbar has shared a photo of his baby boy on Instagram. He captioned the post, “My biggest blessing ❤️ #allahummabaariklahu.”

He then went on to thank his wife, Gauahar, for the ‘gift’. He wrote, “I am so grateful to the almighty, for making this possible, I'm so indebted to my beautiful and strong wife for giving me this gift of being a DAD to our lil angel”. Zaid concluded by thanking all his well-wishers for their good wishes and asks them to continue to bless their family. He wrote, “Thank you to everyone who sent their love and wishes via all mediums, we really appreciate every prayer made. Much love to one and all, please continue to bless us as a family. ❤️”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make public appearance with their newborn

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar made their first public appearance after welcoming their firstborn. The couple stepped out of Lilavati Hospital on Saturday and posed for the shutterbugs at the location. The new parents were both dressed casually, in sporty attires while Gauahar carried her baby in her arms.

Celebrities congratulate Gauhar and Zaid

As soon as the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy, fans and followers rushed to the comment section to congratulate them. Several members of the industries also wished Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar. Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Dia Mirza, Kishwer Merchant and Sameera Reddy were among the celebrities who extended their warm wishes to the new parents.