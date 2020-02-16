Bigg Boss 13: 'My Winner Is Asim', Says A Disappointment Gauahar Khan Over Sidharth's Win

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 concluded with actor Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up, Asim.

It seems like ex-Bigg Boss winner; Gauahar Khan was not very happy with the news. The actor took to her social media handle to share her disappointment. She had rooted for Asim Riaz as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 since she thinks that he possesses all the qualities of the winner. Check out her tweet below:

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ...... — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

Fans support Asim Riaz

As soon as Gauahar Khan tweeted her opinion, fans went all out in support for the same. As per their tweets, it was very evident that Asim fans were very disappointed with the show as they thought that Asim Riaz should have been the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Here are a few tweets from fans who vouched for Asim to win:

The winner of Our hearts ♥♥#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/e95vczKWZX — Asim Riaz Universe 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 15, 2020

Runner ups r more successful than winner

Fact

We love u @imrealasim

My inspiration my love

U didn't won trophy but u won our hearts and respect of MILLIONS #AsimDeservesTrophy #PeoplesChampAsim #MyWinnerAsim#AsimRiaz pic.twitter.com/rd305joQ9R — Asim Riaz Universe 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 15, 2020

Agreed! #MyWinnerASIM@imrealasim we are soooo proud of you! You have earned so much respect and love! You will be blown away by your craze!#AsimDeservesTrophy — simplypurple 🦋🥀💋🖤 (@4simplypurple) February 15, 2020

Thank you for everything @imrealasim

You are the true winner ♥️

Thank you for inspring us and being a role model to us.

May your future be as bright as the rising sun and may get all the happiness in your life.#PeoplesChampAsim #AsimRiaz#MyWinnerAsim pic.twitter.com/zU9vvfGHcj — Asim Riaz Universe 💛 (@AsimRiazworld) February 15, 2020

He had "patience" and no arrogance and i guess that is something the winner should have in them . #MyWinnerAsim #AsimRiaz — Zaara (@zaara52381249) February 15, 2020

Image courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram, Gauahar Khan Instagram

