The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: 'My Winner Is Asim', Says A Disappointment Gauahar Khan Over Sidharth's Win

Television News

'Bigg Boss 13' has found it's winner in Sidharth Shukla. However, it seems like former BB winner Gauahar Khan was not happy with the decision. Read to know more

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 concluded with actor Sidharth Shukla being declared as the winner of the show. He has defeated co-contestant and model Asim Riaz. Sidharth won the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh. After announcing Sidharth as the winner, host Salman Khan congratulated him, and also clicked a selfie with him, and first runner up, Asim.

It seems like ex-Bigg Boss winner; Gauahar Khan was not very happy with the news. The actor took to her social media handle to share her disappointment. She had rooted for Asim Riaz as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 since she thinks that he possesses all the qualities of the winner. Check out her tweet below:

Fans support Asim Riaz

As soon as Gauahar Khan tweeted her opinion, fans went all out in support for the same. As per their tweets, it was very evident that Asim fans were very disappointed with the show as they thought that Asim Riaz should have been the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Here are a few tweets from fans who vouched for Asim to win:

 

 

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Teary-eyed Looking At His Journey With Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Beats Asim Riaz, WINS The Coveted Trophy

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Asim Riaz Should Win The Trophy

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Support Paras Chhabra's Decision Of Taking The 'money Suitcase'

Image courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram, Gauahar Khan Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL