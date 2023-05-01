Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Shake A Leg At Their Baby Shower Ceremony

Gauahar Khan was recently seen celebrating her baby shower with husband Zaid Darbar and close friends and family in Andheri, Mumbai. The couple is expecting their first child together. At the baby shower, the expecting parents were seen dancing together as they celebrated in the presence of friends and family members.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shake a leg at their baby shower

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were seen beaming with joy as they arrived to cut the many congratulatory cakes spread out for them. The table was also filled with baby pink and baby blue cupcakes ready to be distributed among the guests. The room was decked in golden and white balloons and elaborate multi-coloured floral arrangements. Zaid broke in to an impromptu dance and soon enough he pulled in pregnant wife Gauahar.

He even gently spun her around. Zaid's sudden bout of dance caught Gauahar by surprise, but, she soon caught on and whole heartedly took part in the brief but joyous moment. The couple ended their impromptu dance sequence with a warm hug. Zaid and Gauahar picked up the knife to cut the cakes but Zaid happened to mistake a floral decoration to be one of the eatables. Gauahar briefly smiled at his misunderstanding before they proceeded to cut the actual cakes, one of which read, 'Bismillah'.

Gauahar and Zaid dress bright for the occasion

The joyous event was graced by parents-to-be Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar who matched the energy of the decorated venue with their bright outfits. While Zaid wore a casual button down, he made his presence felt with its striped pattern in blue green and orange. The white pants offset the bright choice. Mother-to-be Gauahar wore an orange chiffon dress with printed abstract designs all over. The dress tied in to a bow at the back as the shoulders and bust joined to make one large frill.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25 in 2020. They had been engaged since November of the same year. Gauhar announced the couple's pregnancy in December of last year. They are set to welcome the baby soon.