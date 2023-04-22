Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan Wants 'double Eidi' From Husband Zaid Darbar; Here's Why

Gauahar Khan is currently expecting her first child with her husband Zaid Darbar. The actress has opened up about her excitement for Eid. The actress shared that Eid 2023 will be extremely special for her and also said that she hopes she gets double Eidi from her husband.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan revealed her plans for Eid-ul-Fitr. The Ishaqzaade actress said, “This Eid is extremely special for me!”. She also wondered if she will be able to cook, as she is getting lazier as the time of her delivery comes closer. She added that they are counting down the days from when she and her husband, Zaid will welcome their child.

Gauahar Khan reveals her Eid 2023 plans

Gauahar also gave out details about her Eid celebrations. The 33-year-old actress said that all her friends and family will have to come and see her, as this is the closest time to her delivery. She also shared that she will keep busy as she and Zaid’s family will come to their house for lunch or dinner. She mentioned that the day goes by and she is hoping she does not get tired fast.

Talking about Ramadan, Gauahar mentioned that she was not able to fast during Roza as she was already in her third trimester. She said that she was advised not to keep fast owing to her pregnancy, but she does all other rituals. Gauahar revealed that she used to wake up early morning as she prepared sehri for Zaid.

Gauahar talks about her Ramadan experience ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Gauahar Khan talked about offering prayers and doing the Ramadan rituals while pregnant. The actress revealed that due to her pregnancy she couldn't keep a fast, however, she tried to stay ‘peaceful, pious and fun’ for the life growing inside of her. The former Bigg Boss contestant believes that the prayers she offered went through her child and the child received the blessings too. Gauahar added Zaid Darbar was extremely caring for her at such a time.

Gauahar reveals she wants 'double Eidi' from Zaid

One of the most well-known customs of Eid is is the exchanging of gifts in cash and kind, which is known as Eidi. Talking about her Eidi this year, Gauahar commented that she hopes Zaid gives her double Eidi. She then added that he is a person who gives a lot of gifts. Gauahar recalled that she used to be the person who would buy gifts for everyone but now she is married to an even bigger gifter who she knows will buy her something appropriate.