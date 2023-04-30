Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Sport Colourful Outfits At Baby Shower | Photos

Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan were snapped at the latter's baby shower in Andheri, Mumbai on Sunday evening. The couple posed with their arms wrapped around each other. The invite card in the background read, "baby in bloom". The couple looked happy in pictures and sported colourful outfits. Gauahar is heavily pregnant and the glow on her face was evident. She is all set to embrace motherhood, after announcing her first pregnancy in December last year.

At her baby shower, Gauahar wore a multicolour, printed maxi dress with cut outs on the shoulders. She tied up her hair in a ponytail, while letting some of the braided pleats loose, brushing her forehead. Zaid wore a neon orange and blue shirt with stripes and white trousers. The joy of becoming a father was evident on his face. Check out pictures of Zaid and Darbar from their baby shower here.

Gauahar Khan announces pregnancy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared the news about her pregnancy in coordinated Instagram posts. They shared an animated reel featuring the couple. They sought love and prayers from their fans and followers. “One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Shaallah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey,” the caption in the video read.

Gauahar Khan, known for films like Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and political drama series Tandav married Zaid, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020. Zaid is an Instagram influencer and a dancer. He also runs a dance studio in Mumbai with his siblings Awez and Anam. Zaid and Gauahar married after dating for sometime. They recently celebrated their second marriage anniversary and shared a reel on Instagram, expressing their love for each other.