Gaurav Chopra Calls For Plasma Donors For Dad's Coronavirus Treatment; Karanvir Retweets

Television actor Gaurav Chopra recently took to social media to put forth information about COVID 19 plasma blood requirement for the recovery of his father who has been tested positive for Coronavirus. He also added his brother’s number with the story so that people can contact in case they are willing to help. The post was also shared by his friend Karanvir Bohra, encouraging people to help if possible.

One of the many people to share the post has been actor Karanvir Bohra. He posted the screenshot on his Twitter handle, explaining the situation and requirement. He wrote that his friend Gaurav Chopra urgently needed blood plasma of a Coronavirus recovered patient in Delhi. He also tried to console Gaurav Chopra and said that hopefully, everything would be fine. Have a look at the post made by Karanvir Bohra here.

This is urgent my friend @gauravchopraa requires this for his family... Pls get in touch.

All will be fine bro.... Om Namoshivaya pic.twitter.com/DeSBTJoitr — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) August 12, 2020

Gaurav Chopra later put up an update on Twitter, informing his followers that plasma donor of any blood group will do the job for him. The person did not need to have AB+ blood group but he had to be a recovered Coronavirus patient. Have a look at the tweet.

Update !



The donor can be of any blood group ! — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) August 11, 2020

The actor took to Twitter to tell his followers that they had found a plasma donor in Delhi. He thanked his followers for being so helpful when he needed them the most. He also added that they were getting the plasma soon and it would hopefully help his father get better and recover with time. Gaurav Chopra also added that he shall always be indebted to the people who extended help. Have a look at the thank you note here.

To everyone who has gone out of their way to help me at an odd hour , and continue to do so , a BIG BIG THANK YOU ! We re getting the plasma and hopefully this shall help in getting my father to be better. I shall always be indebted...🙏🙏🙏 — Gaurav Chopra (@gauravchopraa) August 12, 2020

