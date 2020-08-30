Google India Shows How To Take Care Outdoors With Creative Post, Asks People To Wear Masks

Google India, known for its quirky posts, has once again taken to social media to spread awareness about COVID-19. Drawing a sleek comparison between self-care indoor and outdoor, they've asked people to wear a mask outdoor in the same way as they ‘take care of themselves' at home. Along with the vibrant post, they also shared a link to the Ministry of Health’s website, for people who want to “ know more.”

The graphic post features two individuals-one “self-caring” indoors and others doing the same while stepping out. While, in the first graphic, a man could be seen, drinking lemonade while he has applied facemasks and hair rollers, the second graphic features a woman. The woman all decked up in blue clothes and gold jewellery could also be seen carrying a bottle of sanitizer and more importantly, wearing a face mask.

In the caption, Google India described that while it was important to “make time for self-care inside, it was equally important to follow precautionary steps to “make yourself and others safe”. Shared with #Facemask, #Selfcare and #Stay Safe, the post is now doing rounds on the internet.

Not only has it racked up over 3, 900 likes but a bandwagon of comments. While a lot of people are drooling over the "uber-cool" illustrations, others have thanked Google for sharing the information. One user wrote, "Who makes these illustrations? So talented!" while another added, "You should have to take care of yourself at home. Another added, "Haha cool way to aware people haan" "Wait .. what? Beard wrapping," read another comment.

This comes as the coronavirus cases have risen to 33,87,497 in India, of which 7,42,023 cases are active and a 61,529 people have died. A total of 25,83,945 people have recovered while Unlock 3 has been extended till September 30

