'Gavin & Stacey' Special Christmas Reunion Episode Airing Today

The long-awaited reunion Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey will be airing today on December 25. The show will be airing at 8:30 local time on BBC One. A small teaser trailer was released by show writers James Corden and Ruth Jones on November 26, 2019. The show promises more of uncle Bryn, Mick, Pam and Gwen.

Airing tonight

The trailer shows Stacey and Nessa played by Joanna Page and Ruth Jones come to the rescue of Bryn who has accepted the responsibility of the Christmas dinner. Unfortunately, all is not fine and Uncle Bryn is seen having a meltdown in the kitchen and yelling into a walkie talkie that the plates were still at Stacey's. The trailer also shows Bryn accidentally burning his hands and knocking over the cranberry stuffing by accident.



It is obvious from the trailer that both the families will be together again for the Christmas special. The special is also believed to finally answer the long-awaited question of what happened on Bryn and Jason's fishing trip. The mystery of the secret trip has become a long-running joke among fans of the sitcom.

The actress who plays the role of Stacey said in an interview that there are a lot of old as well as new things to look forward to in the show.

#gavinandstacey star @jopage_ came into the studio today to tease us all about this year's Christmas special, which will ALMOST CERTAINLY answer the question on every fan's mind - what exactly happened on that fishing trip? 🎣 #BestBits pic.twitter.com/HCcyI2aKZE — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) December 17, 2019

Can we all remember the true meaning of this day.... the #GavinandStacey Christmas Special. pic.twitter.com/k6utvDhdVK — Kristian Ross (@Kristian7Ross) December 25, 2019

It’s the day we have all been waiting for.... Gavin and Stacey Christmas special!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CVeeFcskLw — Hannah Lewis (@_HannahLewis_) December 25, 2019

TODAYS THE DAY! GAVIN AND STACEY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL.



IM EXCITED ABOUT THIS AND MY DINNER THE MOST! Sod the presents (unless it’s a puppy,which it is not) pic.twitter.com/QvCBbf4Zgq — ✨ Gemma Emily ✨ (@Gemmily21) December 25, 2019

