'Gavin & Stacey' Special Christmas Reunion Episode Airing Today

Television News

'Gavin & Stacey' special Christmas reunion episode will be airing today and will be bringing back much-loved cast. Mystery of the fishing trip to be revealed.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gavin & Stacey

The long-awaited reunion Christmas special of Gavin & Stacey will be airing today on December 25. The show will be airing at 8:30 local time on BBC One. A small teaser trailer was released by show writers James Corden and Ruth Jones on November 26, 2019. The show promises more of uncle Bryn, Mick, Pam and Gwen.

Airing tonight

The trailer shows Stacey and Nessa played by Joanna Page and Ruth Jones come to the rescue of Bryn who has accepted the responsibility of the Christmas dinner. Unfortunately, all is not fine and Uncle Bryn is seen having a meltdown in the kitchen and yelling into a walkie talkie that the plates were still at Stacey's. The trailer also shows Bryn accidentally burning his hands and knocking over the cranberry stuffing by accident.


It is obvious from the trailer that both the families will be together again for the Christmas special. The special is also believed to finally answer the long-awaited question of what happened on Bryn and Jason's fishing trip. The mystery of the secret trip has become a long-running joke among fans of the sitcom.

The actress who plays the role of Stacey said in an interview that there are a lot of old as well as new things to look forward to in the show.

