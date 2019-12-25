Real Life 'Gavin And Stacey' Houseowner Thanks Visitors For Helping Her Beat Loneliness

A woman who lives in the real 'Gavin and Stacey' house in Barry has reportedly thanked the TV show for saving her life and helping her beat loneliness and depression. The 66-year-old Glenda Kenyon lives in a terrace house in Barry, South Wales. While talking to an international media outlet, she said that she has had more than 30,000 people travel to her home to see the famous dwelling for themselves. She further added that the visitors helped her overcome feelings of loneliness and she loves it as it has changed her life for the better.

Kenyon reportedly said that she had a lonely life and was going through hell with the depression as she didn't have many people to talk to. But now that she has people coming from all over the world to see the 'Gavin and Stacey' house and her life has changed for the better. She further added that the visitors are fantastic. Kenyon has reportedly also suffered from arthritis. Her home has been used in virtually every episode of the show since 2006. the TV bosses also sent her and neighbours to a hotel whenever the home was used for filming. Her house is now part of an official 'Gavin and Stacey' tour and is particularly popular with hen parties.

'Something of a Mecca for fans'

The real-life set has reportedly become something of a Mecca for fans. While speaking to media, Kenyon said that whenever she watches the TV show she keeps saying 'that's my house, that's my ornaments'. The constant visitors have also helped her come out of silence. She has even installed a sign on her front door, inviting visitors to take pictures and to even ring the doorbell so that she can chat with them. Kenyon also has a stack of visitors books which reportedly have been signed by people from as far as Australia and Hawaii. Now that the show prepares to return for its much-awaited Christmas Day special Kenyon is set to welcome a whole new bunch of visitors in the next year.

