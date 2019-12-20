Rohit Sharma Trolls Mumbai Indians After Stacking Up Team In The IPL Auction 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians made some quite unexpected purchases at the 2020 Auction when they acquired the likes of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mumbai were not expected to spend this big at the auction since the defending champions already had a pretty strong core going into the IPL 2020. MI skipper Rohit Sharma observed the day's proceedings and asked a hilarious question on social media, which was on many fans' minds.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma abuses Rishabh Pant in Hindi after missing simple run out chance

Rohit Sharma asks 'Where will Rohit Sharma bat?'

One of the biggest issues that the Mumbai Indians are yet again expected to face in the upcoming IPL is the overwhelming bench strength that they possess. With a limit of 4 overseas players in the playing XI, the Mumbai Indians will have a pretty tough time figuring out whom to play. They currently possess the likes of Quinton de Kock, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford and Mitchell McClenaghan. Add to that, MI also bought Saurabh Tiwary at the Auction and the team will now struggle a lot with picking the perfect playing XI.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma breaks numerous records during his 159-run knock in Vizag

It is also possible that this was a business tactic from Mumbai's side so that they can loan out talent during the upcoming IPL. After the auction, the Mumbai Indians went live on their Instagram account as their owner discussed the team's performance. During the same, team skipper Rohit Sharma hilariously posted the question which was on everyone's mind, "Where will Rohit Sharma bat?". Here is a screenshot:

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni for most ODI sixes in India

Mumbai Indians' complete squad before IPL 2020

@mipaltan ✅

Great City ✅

Quality Franchise ✅

Flat wicket ✅

Don’t have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 ✅



Can’t wait for @IPL 2020 — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) December 19, 2019

After the big acquisitions of Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile, four-time champions Mumbai Indians look as complete as they have ever been. With more explosive batsmen and fast bowlers, Mumbai can hope to win more games at the Wankhede. Here is the full squad.

Rohit Sharma (captain) Digvijay Deshmukh Quinton de Kock Aditya Tare Saurabh Tiwary Jasprit Bumrah Dhawal Kulkarni Nathan Coulter-Nile Trent Boult Jayant Yadav Suryakumar Yadav Krunal Pandya Lasith Malinga Mitchell McClenaghan Quinton de Kock Rahul Chahar Sherfane Rutherford Suryakumar Yadav Trent Boult Chris Lynn Nathan Coulter-Nile Saurabh Tiwary Mohsin Khan Digvijay Deshmukh Prince Balwant Rai Singh

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma hailed by the cricketing fraternity for his blockbuster knock at Vizag