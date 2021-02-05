'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's' Ayesha Singh Extends Gratitude Towards 'Sairat' Fans

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with a caption dedicated to fans and followers of the show, on Wednesday. Interestingly, in the images, shared in the multiple-picture post, Ayesha Singh, along with co-star Neil Bhatt, is seen posing with the gifts and cards sent by her fans. Instagramming the post, Singh wrote, "Beautifully put together pictures, cake and letters by our fan families. I am truly grateful".

She further added, "Thank You so much for the love n support and turning Sai and Virat into Beautiful Sairat". While mentioning Neil Bhatt in the caption, she called him her other-half of 'Sairat'. Scroll down to take a look at Ayesha Singh's latest Instagram entry.

Ayesha Singh thanks Sairat fans:

Within a day, the post managed to receive more than 50k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans showered love on the actor as they flooded the comments section with red-heart emoticons. Amid all the compliments, a fan proclaimed that it is his birthday and requested the actor to wish him. Interestingly, Ayesha responded to his request and wrote, "Happpppppppyyyy Birthday have a blast". Another fan wrote, "u both have just killed it as sai and virat and truly made a special place with your performances in our hearts".

The Star Plus show recently completed 100 episodes, in the last week of January. Numerous fan-pages of the show reposted the pictures of videos from the celebration. Apart from Neil and Ayesha, actor Aishwarya Sharma also plays the lead character. While Neil and Ayesha portray the character of Virat and Sai, Aishwarya essays the character of Pakhi. Ever since the romantic-drama started airing on the channel, from October 2020 onwards, it managed to grab a spot in the TRP charts within a few weeks.

Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin is a Hindi remake of a Bengali TV soap, Kusum Dola. The official synopsis of the show, on Disney+ Hotstar, read, "Virat sacrifices his love to honour the promise he made to a dying man". The show premiers on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM.

