'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Actor Ayesha Singh Digs Out Childhood Pic; Says 'Guess Who'

On January 27, 2021, television actor Ayesha Singh took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from her childhood. The picture seems to be from her school days celebrating Christmas where children posed with their teacher. In the picture, all the girls sat with their teacher flaunting bright smiles while posing for the camera. While sharing the throwback picture, Ayesha asked her fans and followers to guess.

Ayesha Singh shares a throwback picture

In the old snap, all the students sat with their teacher, who is dressed in all-white salwar kameez. In the caption, Ayesha wrote, “Pehchaan kon?? (Guess who) I know the picture is a little blurry… but let’s give it a try!!” with a smiling face emoticon and red hearts. As soon as the picture was uploaded, many fans tried guessing where Ayesha is sitting.

Several friends from her school days too dropped their comments. Mitaali Nag commented, “Second on teacher’s right… in black!!” A friend commented, “Ma’am Rana’s class! What memories ðŸ˜Š You’re in black top sitting close to her”. A fan commented, “You were absent”. Another one guessed, “First line from left 4th child (black dress)". A user expressing her love for the actor and her daily soap commented, “Ayesha di ghkkpm my favourite show and Sai meri favourite” with several red hearts.

Ayesha Singh's photos

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh is an active Instagram user. She often treats her fans with snippets from her set. Recently, on January 26, 2021, Ayesha shared a picture with her co-actor Shailesh Datar wishing her fans and followers a Happy Republic Day. In the picture, she can be seen in her character Sai’s avatar as she wore a pink traditional dress and wore a mangal sutra. Her hair is tied in a braid and she wore subtle make-up. Shailesh can also be seen wearing a white shirt.

In the caption, Ayesha wrote, “Happy Republic Day with @shaileshdatar ‘#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin’… Jai Hind” with a red heart. Several fans wished her back in the comments while a few of them complimented the actor. A fan simply called her ‘beautiful’ and dropped a red heart. Another fan commented, “Happy republic day Ayesha diiii. Love u. Lots of love from Odisha. I wish kash me apse av mil pati (I wish I could meet you)” with several heart-eyed faces.

Image Source: Ayesha Singh's Instagram

