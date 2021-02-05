Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Written Update Feb 4: Sai, Pakhi Get Into A Heated Argument

The latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starts with Virat suggesting that he can accompany Pakhi to the Ladakh trip. Meanwhile, Karishma comes up with a solution, but Bhavani rejects the idea. Bhavani expresses her concern towards Pakhi and says she wants Pakhi to go to Ladakh to change her mind for a while. However, Ashwini interrupts and requests Bhavani to send Mohit with Pakhi instead of Virat. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest episode.

Bhavani turns down Ashwini's suggestion

As Ashwini suggests the idea of sending Mohit, Karishma jumps in between and adds that she can also join them for the trip. However, Bhavani rejects the idea and Sonali asks Karishma to complete her work for the day. Later, Bhavani and Ninad insult Mohit and question his capabilities. Mohit tries to argue, but in vain. Later, Bhavani gives her final decision and asks Virat to go with Pakhi.

Ashwini comes up with another idea

As everything gets finalised, Pakhi says she will book the tickets. And, on it, Ashwini asks her to book three tickets. She argues that Sai is Virat's wife and she can join them for the trip. Pakhi feels disappointed and asks Ashwini if she is sending Sai to spy on her and Virat. Later, Bhavani, Ninad and Sonali start mocking Ashwini. However, Virat backs her.

Sai confronts Pakhi

As the episode progresses further, Sai turns down the suggestion and says that she can't miss college. Sai argues further and says that she does not want to become the third wheel in other's plans. This triggers Pakhi who stops Sai to confront her. Instead, Sai leaves her speechless by asking if she will join them for the trip. Pakhi leaves without answering.

Sai opens up about her marriage

While on his way to the police station, Virat drops Sai at college. On their way to the college, Sai asks the same question to Virat. However, he says they will discuss it in the night. In the college, Sai meets Pulkit and during their conversation, Sai opens up about her marriage, which is a compromise. Later, Pulkit gives advice to Sai about the concept of love and its consequences.

