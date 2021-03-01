Golden Globe 2021: Catherina O'Hara Bags First Golden Globe For 'Schitt's Creek'

Catherine O'Hara earned her first Golden Globe Award for the popular television sitcom, Schitt's Creek. The actor who played Moira Rose won the Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2021. The annual event was hosted by Tina Fey from New York City's Rainbow Room and Amy Poehler from Beverly Hills' The Beverly Hilton ballroom on Sunday. Catherine O'Hara accepted the award virtually, alongside her husband Bo Welch.

Catherine O'Hara bags Golden Globe

Earlier, Catherina O'Hara had also won the Emmy 2020 award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for the same performance in September 2020. Before this year, the star was never nominated at the Golden Globes. The 66-year-old actor, who played a former soap opera star with a fondness for fabulous outfits beat fellow nominees Lily Collins from Emily in Paris, The Great's Elle Fanning, Kaley Cuoco from The Flight Attendant and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's star Jane Levy.

Accepting the award virtually, Catherine O'Hara expressed that she was "happily and seriously indebted" to Daniel and Eugene Levy, co-stars & creators of Schitt's Creek. Talking about both, Catherine said, "From Day 1, they treated me like something like this might happen". She further shared, "They created an inspiring, funny, beautiful family love story in which they let me wear a hundred wigs and speak like an alien. From the first read-through where no one had to fake a laugh to the final day on set where everybody, except me, couldn't hold back their tears. It's an experience I will forever hold dear to my heart. And I'm proud to be part of their family".

Watch Catherine's acceptance speech

Schitt Creek's Awards

Apart from Catherina O'Hara's winning Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, the satire comedy-drama, Schitt's Creek also won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy at Golden Globes 2021. Other nominations for the same category included Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great and Ted Lasso. Helmed by Eugene and Dan Levy, the Canadian series stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, among many others.

