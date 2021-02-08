Last Updated:

Lily Collins Faces Flak By Netizens On Twitter Over Golden Globe Nomination

British-American actress Lily Collins received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in Emily in Paris, here's what netizens had to say about it:

Written By
Samona Punjabi
Lily Collins

British-American actress and model Lily Collins' Emily in Paris recently received a Golden Globe nomination and, it received mixed reactions from the netizens. Lily Collins has acted in several films over the course of her career including sci-fi action-horror film Priest, fantasy film Mirror Mirror and many more. Lily Collins has found herself in the spotlight of a new race debate as she was nominated for a Golden Globe award ahead of a black actress who, according to the fans, deserved it more. 

The Emily in Paris star was ambushed by internet trolls who felt that actress Michaela Coel had been unfairly overlooked for her role in the BBC drama I May Destroy You, simply because she is black. Netizens also claimed that Lily Collins' Emily in Paris only got the nomination because she has a famous father. Lily Collins' father is the famous English drummer, singer, songwriter Phil Collins.  Take a look at a recent post from Lily Collins Instagram with another cast member from Emily in Paris, Ashley Park, below. 

Also read: 'Emily In Paris' Writer Deborah Copaken Disappointed As 'I May Destroy You' Gets Snubbed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

Controversial views over Emily in Paris

Netflix’s Emily In Paris also received a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series, however, the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You, did not. Netizens on Twitter immediately alleged that the Golden Globe awarders were being racist since the tv show that deserved it much more in their eyes didn't even receive a nomination. One Twitter user even wrote, ‘if you don’t think white supremacy is real, Emily In Paris is nominated for a Golden Globe." Take a look at some of the tweets alleging unfair treatment and racism on the part of the Golden Globes below. 

Also read: Golden Globe Nominations 2021: List Of The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

 

 

While many people were unhappy with the Golden Globes' decision to include Lily Collins in the nominee list for best actress, several people also spoke in the actress' favour. Many netizens took to Twitter to support the decision and Lily Collins claiming that the nomination was well deserved. Take a look at some of the tweets in the Emily in Paris actress' favour. 

Emily In Paris Cast 

While many fans were upset with the nomination, many also congratulated the cast & crew of the show on Twitter. Some of the Emily in Paris cast members including Lily Collins, Kate Walsh etc took to Twitter to express their excitement while Ashley Park who plays Mindy Chen retweeted a couple of tweets announcing the nomination of the show. While Lily Collins expressed gratitude for the nomination, Emily in Paris' writer Deborah Copaken took to Twitter to give a surprising response. The writer wrote about how she thought that the nomination of Emily in Paris over I May Destroy You was "just wrong". Take a look at some of the tweets from the cast and crew below. 

Also read: Golden Globes 2021: Full List Of Netflix Film And Show Nominations With Their Categories

 

Also read: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host The 78th Golden Globe Awards From Separate Locations

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT