Lily Collins Faces Flak By Netizens On Twitter Over Golden Globe Nomination

British-American actress and model Lily Collins' Emily in Paris recently received a Golden Globe nomination and, it received mixed reactions from the netizens. Lily Collins has acted in several films over the course of her career including sci-fi action-horror film Priest, fantasy film Mirror Mirror and many more. Lily Collins has found herself in the spotlight of a new race debate as she was nominated for a Golden Globe award ahead of a black actress who, according to the fans, deserved it more.

The Emily in Paris star was ambushed by internet trolls who felt that actress Michaela Coel had been unfairly overlooked for her role in the BBC drama I May Destroy You, simply because she is black. Netizens also claimed that Lily Collins' Emily in Paris only got the nomination because she has a famous father. Lily Collins' father is the famous English drummer, singer, songwriter Phil Collins. Take a look at a recent post from Lily Collins Instagram with another cast member from Emily in Paris, Ashley Park, below.

Also read: 'Emily In Paris' Writer Deborah Copaken Disappointed As 'I May Destroy You' Gets Snubbed

Controversial views over Emily in Paris

Netflix’s Emily In Paris also received a Golden Globe nomination for best comedy series, however, the critically acclaimed I May Destroy You, did not. Netizens on Twitter immediately alleged that the Golden Globe awarders were being racist since the tv show that deserved it much more in their eyes didn't even receive a nomination. One Twitter user even wrote, ‘if you don’t think white supremacy is real, Emily In Paris is nominated for a Golden Globe." Take a look at some of the tweets alleging unfair treatment and racism on the part of the Golden Globes below.

Also read: Golden Globe Nominations 2021: List Of The Biggest Snubs And Surprises

if you don't think white supremacy is real, emily in paris is nominated for a golden globe. — Kimberly Drew (@museummammy) February 3, 2021

Lily Collins being here is pure nepotism and racism https://t.co/cpJcigPJmh — shane (@_shanesk) February 3, 2021

I saw half an episode of Emily in Paris and I loved it... until I realized it wasn’t a parody. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 7, 2021

While many people were unhappy with the Golden Globes' decision to include Lily Collins in the nominee list for best actress, several people also spoke in the actress' favour. Many netizens took to Twitter to support the decision and Lily Collins claiming that the nomination was well deserved. Take a look at some of the tweets in the Emily in Paris actress' favour.

Lily Collins ⁦@lilycollins⁩ well deserved Golden Globe has nothing to do with being white or having a famous dad. She’s hard working, funny and endearing in Emily in Paris. Michaela’s time will come but don’t take anything from Lily #emilyinparis #michaelacoel #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/kR1LOxlPuY — Tony Lee Moral (@TonyLeeMoral) February 7, 2021

Y'all really hated Emily in Paris lol I enjoyed it...it doesn't deserve the hate it got its a fun show and technically it was accurate of Americans in Paris so...the fashion was cute, food good, mindless fun...not woke bs — White&cop-phobic (@PrimroseE8) February 7, 2021

Emily In Paris Cast

While many fans were upset with the nomination, many also congratulated the cast & crew of the show on Twitter. Some of the Emily in Paris cast members including Lily Collins, Kate Walsh etc took to Twitter to express their excitement while Ashley Park who plays Mindy Chen retweeted a couple of tweets announcing the nomination of the show. While Lily Collins expressed gratitude for the nomination, Emily in Paris' writer Deborah Copaken took to Twitter to give a surprising response. The writer wrote about how she thought that the nomination of Emily in Paris over I May Destroy You was "just wrong". Take a look at some of the tweets from the cast and crew below.

Also read: Golden Globes 2021: Full List Of Netflix Film And Show Nominations With Their Categories

Dear @MichaelaCoel: I was a writer on Emily in Paris, but your show was my favorite show since the dawn of TV, & this is just wrong. I loved I MAY DESTROY YOU, and I thank you, personally, for giving us your heart, your mind, your resilience, & your humor. https://t.co/5KcTVdkZLQ — Deborah Copaken (@dcopaken) February 3, 2021

So honored to be nominated for a #GoldenGlobe! I’m beaming for my #EmilyinParis family (my first project as a producer!).... What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it... pic.twitter.com/SLmDr6JQXZ — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) February 3, 2021

Well now croissants, sex & #GoldenGlobes nominations!! 😉🎉💃 Sending major love and congratulations to @LilyCollins, and to the cast & crew of #EmilyInParis on today’s news ❤️ @netflix pic.twitter.com/R5CSaTlE7h — Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) February 4, 2021

Also read: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler To Host The 78th Golden Globe Awards From Separate Locations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.